We’re Not Done Yet… ULTRA MAGA PARTY Releases Dedication to The Gateway Pundit and Our Work on Exposing Election Irregularities and Fraud

by

ULTRA MAGA PARTY released a new video this past week honoring the work this website has done to expose election fraud and irregularities.

This came after news that Joe Biden’s DOJ is targeting The Gateway Pundit in their hopes of ruining us.

Thank you, ULTRA MAGA PARTY for your support during these trying times for our website and the country!

** You can also find Ultra MAGA Party’s outstanding work on Rumble – follow them there!

Jim Hoft
Thanks for sharing!
