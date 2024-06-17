We Dodged a Bullet: Hillary Clinton Gets Roasted For Making Surprise Appearance at Tony Awards Wrapped in a Tent (VIDEO)

by

We dodged a bullet.

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

Hillary shuffled out onto the stage wrapped in a gold and white tent. She got a standing ovation from the Hollywood elitists.

“I have stood on a lot of stages, but this is very special,” Hillary Clinton said. “I know a little bit about how hard it is to make change.”

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton got roasted for her muumuu.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.