We Dodged a Bullet: Hillary Clinton Gets Roasted For Making Surprise Appearance at Tony Awards Wrapped in a Tent (VIDEO)

We dodged a bullet.
Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.
Hillary shuffled out onto the stage wrapped in a gold and white tent. She got a standing ovation from the Hollywood elitists.
“I have stood on a lot of stages, but this is very special,” Hillary Clinton said. “I know a little bit about how hard it is to make change.”
Hillary Clinton gets standing ovation in surprise appearance at #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/wtiKBLDjxK
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 17, 2024
Hillary Clinton got roasted for her muumuu.
How many tacky sofas had to die to make Hillary Clinton her mumu for the Tony Awards? pic.twitter.com/Cwamn2VZPd
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 17, 2024
Democrats were like, “how do I do something more cringe than Robert DeNiro?”
Hillary Clinton: “hold my drink” https://t.co/8aTIc5cJxK
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 17, 2024
Why is she wearing a tent?
— GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) June 17, 2024
Why is she wearing a moo moo ???
— Will Gill (@WillGill867979) June 17, 2024
So unbelievably cringe.
— Anti-Taxxer (@colossusPhD) June 17, 2024
Why is she wearing a curtain?
— Merry Quinson (@QuinsonMerry) June 17, 2024