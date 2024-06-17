We Dodged a Bullet: Hillary Clinton Gets Roasted For Making Surprise Appearance at Tony Awards Wrapped in a Tent (VIDEO)

We dodged a bullet.

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

Hillary shuffled out onto the stage wrapped in a gold and white tent. She got a standing ovation from the Hollywood elitists.

“I have stood on a lot of stages, but this is very special,” Hillary Clinton said. “I know a little bit about how hard it is to make change.”

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton gets standing ovation in surprise appearance at #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/wtiKBLDjxK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 17, 2024

Hillary Clinton got roasted for her muumuu.

How many tacky sofas had to die to make Hillary Clinton her mumu for the Tony Awards? pic.twitter.com/Cwamn2VZPd — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 17, 2024

Democrats were like, “how do I do something more cringe than Robert DeNiro?” Hillary Clinton: “hold my drink” https://t.co/8aTIc5cJxK — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 17, 2024

Why is she wearing a tent? — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) June 17, 2024

Why is she wearing a moo moo ??? — Will Gill (@WillGill867979) June 17, 2024

So unbelievably cringe. — Anti-Taxxer (@colossusPhD) June 17, 2024