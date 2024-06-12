WATCH: Rob Schneider Calls Will Smith a “Liar” and “Fraud” While Discussing Him B*tch Slapping Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider on Tuesday slammed Will Smith as a “liar” and a “complete, utter fraud” while discussing Smith’s freak-out and assault of comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Award Ceremony.
Recall that in March 2022, Will Smith rushed the Oscar stage and decked comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about his wife being in “G.I. Jane 2” because of her haircut. The actress had shaved her head to deal with her alopecia, which causes hair loss.
Rock cracked the joke and started to move on as Smith approached the stage and slapped him dead in the face.
Strangely, Smith had previously laughed at a joke about his wife cheating on him, but the joke about her hair did it.
Strange. Violent Actor Will Smith Smacked Chris Rock in the Mouth for Joking About His Wife’s Hair – But Laughed at Joke About Wife’s Open Marriage (VIDEO)
"Will Smith is a twat," said Schneider, adding that he is a "liar" when he was asked by the host about Smith's manners and politeness. "I also thought it was a very mild joke," Schneider added.
Schneider also revealed that the "politically correct" Academy of Motion Picture Arts was "cowardly" and worried about racism when determining how to punish Smith for assaulting Chris Rock. If it were anyone else, "they would have been hauled off to prison," he said.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ruled in April 2022 that Will Smith will be banned from attending the Oscar ceremonies for the next ten years.
Still, the question remains: Was this all a Hollywood Psyop to distract the nation from Joe Biden's failed first year in office and much of the corruption coming from his Regime and his son, Hunter?
Schneider: I was in a sticky situation because I was actually, you know, an elected official of the Union at the time. Will Smith is a twat. Will Smith has been hiding the fact of who he really is, and it was exposed that night. He's really an asshole. It’s a deep, dark thing to do that in front of all those people to a really great legendary comedian who's literally the best comedian of our generation. You wouldn't have this whole wave of comedy that came after if it wasn't for Chris Rock. He's kicked open the doors. So, for him to do that, but I wasn't allowed to say anything at that time because we were part of the committee that was supposed to punish him... He's a liar, complete, utter fraud. It was exposed in that time.
Jackie O: Okay. We all thought in that time, oh, he was under all this pressure...
Schneider: I've been under pressure. Kyle's been under pressure. You've been under pressure. Will is a douchebag, and that's something that you can't-- The thing is that's how politically correct the academy is that they were so cowardly. Because if I would have done that, they would have been hauled off to prison with because like they were so worried about being, you know, racist or whatever they were like we can't be… The point is violence is what it is, and whether who, what the color of your skin, or you know, your religion doesn't matter. If you commit a crime in front of other people. You get hauled out of there.