WATCH: Rob Schneider Calls Will Smith a “Liar” and “Fraud” While Discussing Him B*tch Slapping Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider on Tuesday slammed Will Smith as a “liar” and a “complete, utter fraud” while discussing Smith’s freak-out and assault of comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Award Ceremony.

Recall that in March 2022, Will Smith rushed the Oscar stage and decked comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about his wife being in “G.I. Jane 2” because of her haircut. The actress had shaved her head to deal with her alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Rock cracked the joke and started to move on as Smith approached the stage and slapped him dead in the face.

Strangely, Smith had previously laughed at a joke about his wife cheating on him, but the joke about her hair did it.

"Will Smith is a twat," said Schneider, adding that he is a "liar" when he was asked by the host about Smith's manners and politeness. "I also thought it was a very mild joke," Schneider added.

Schneider also revealed that the "politically correct" Academy of Motion Picture Arts was "cowardly" and worried about racism when determining how to punish Smith for assaulting Chris Rock. If it were anyone else, "they would have been hauled off to prison," he said.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ruled in April 2022 that Will Smith will be banned from attending the Oscar ceremonies for the next ten years.

Still, the question remains: Was this all a Hollywood Psyop to distract the nation from Joe Biden's failed first year in office and much of the corruption coming from his Regime and his son, Hunter?

Via The Kyle & Jackie O Show: