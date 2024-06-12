WATCH: President Trump Sets Internet Ablaze with Viral ‘Face Off’ Video with Logan Paul

President Trump set the internet ablaze on Wednesday with his second TikTok video.

Trump recently joined TikTok and quickly amassed more than 6 million followers on the app.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden barely has a few hundred thousand followers on TikTok.

Trump posted a ‘face off’ video to promote his upcoming podcast appearance with Logan Paul.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us the Maverick sat down with The Donald at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday for an interview on “Impaulsive” … which came to be after No. 45’s team reached out and requested the meet-up.” – TMZ reported.

Trump’s podcast interview on “Impaulsive” with Logan Paul is set to drop on Thursday.

