WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks at Community Roundtable in Detroit, Michigan

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will visit Detroit to listen to members of the community. President Trump will discuss how Joe Biden has failed the great people of Detroit and the State of Michigan.

Joe Biden has failed the people of Michigan so often that a historic number of voters chose to show up and literally vote for “no one” over Biden in the Democratic primary.

From gas to groceries, Michigan families continue to suffer from high inflation because of Biden’s disastrous economic policies that are spiking average household costs over $980 a month.

Joe Biden’s pro-criminal and open border policies that are having a deadly effect on communities including a 31% increase in opioid overdose deaths since 2019. In February, an illegal immigrant was convicted of murdering a 22-year-old woman in Kent County, Michigan.

President Donald Trump loves the people of Michigan and is doing what it takes to stop Joe Biden’s from continuing to destroy our great nation.

President Trump will Make America Great Again by tackling lawlessness head-on, ceasing the endless flow of illegal immigrants across our southern border, and reversing the detrimental effects inflation by restoring people’s wealth.