WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Roundtable With Black American Business Leaders at Atlanta Barbershop

The Trump Campaign is hosting a roundtable with Black business leaders and members of Congress this afternoon to discuss how Biden has “left Black Americans behind, burdened with higher prices and lower wages.”

Also to be discussed is the President’s “No Tax on Tips” policy, President Trump’s past investments in Opportunity Zones and Historically Black Colleges and Universities with the First Step Act, and Biden’s prioritization of illegal aliens over Black Americans which has led to high crime and drug overdose rates.

Dr. Ben Carson, a name on Trump’s VP shortlist, is also listed as a participant. The roundtable is moderated by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

The roundtable event in Atlanta comes the day before the first 2024 Presidential Debate, also in Atlanta.

Announcement from the Trump campaign:

The Trump Campaign is Set to host a Black American Business Leaders Barbershop Roundtable in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 1:00PM EDT. The discussion will include President Trump’s new “No Tax on Tips” policy where our great hospitality workers will no longer be taxed on their hard earned tips and keep more money in their pockets. Joe Biden’s failed economy has left Black Americans behind, burdened with higher prices and lower wages. Bidenflation is disproportionately hurting Black households as Black Americans bear the brunt of higher prices. Thanks to Joe Biden’s pro-criminal and weak open border policies that harm Black communities at a much higher rate than others, Black communities are less safe. Drug overdoses from fentanyl pouring into Black neighborhoods are spurring record number of drug overdoses among Black men. President Donald J. Trump took action to improve the lives of Black Americans by making investments in programs like Opportunity Zones that led to $75 billion in new private investment into distressed communities, and prioritized support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. President Trump will ease the financial pressures placed on Black American households, re-establish law and order, and Make America Great Again! The Trump Campaign Black American Business Leaders Roundtable includes: PARTICIPANTS: Congressman Byron Donalds (Moderator)

Congressman Wesley Hunt

Dr. Ben Carson

Shelley Wynter, Atlanta Talk Show Radio Host

Latron Price Owner, Refrigerated Warehouse at Community Westside Market

Eric Girault, Commercial & Residential Real Estate Property Owner

Marc KD Boyd, Founder of HEY (Helping Empower Youth)

Daniel Ray, Co-Owner of Ray’s Southern Foods

Mike Glover, Owner of Nancy’s And Grits and Eggs Date and Time Wednesday, June 26, 2024

1:00 PM EDT Venue Rocky’s Barbershop 2591 Piedmont Rd NE, Ste. 1116 Atlanta, GA 30324 Timeline of Events 12:00PM – Doors Open 1:00PM – Trump Campaign Black American Business Leaders Round Table Begins

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: