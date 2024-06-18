WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Rally in Racine, Wisconsin

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a rally in Racine, Wisconsin, this afternoon.

Trump is expected to speak at 4 pm ET and will “discuss how Joe Biden has failed the great people of Wisconsin,” according to a news release. This includes Biden’s failed ‘Bidenomics’ and the soaring crime and illegal immigration.

Via Trump’s campaign website:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will Deliver Remarks at a Campaign Event in Racine, Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 3:00PM CDT. President Trump will discuss how Joe Biden has failed the great people of Wisconsin.

Bidenomics has created suffering for families in Wisconsin, as prices soar nearly 20% since Biden took office. Inflation has cost the average Wisconsin family more than $22,933 over the last four years. Gas prices in Wisconsin have increased by over $1 per gallon under weak Joe Biden.

Not only is life under dishonest Joe Biden more expensive, but more dangerous. Biden’s pro-criminal and open border polices have spiked crime across Wisconsin, with Milwaukee experiencing the biggest increase in shootings in the country, higher than New York and Chicago.

Making life even more dangerous, is an all-time shortage of police officers. In 2023 the number of officers in Wisconsin fell to 13,000, the lowest since the state began tracking police staffing in 2008.

President Donald Trump loves the people of Wisconsin. President Trump will ease the financial pressures placed on households and re-establish law and order in Wisconsin! We can Make America Great Again by tackling lawlessness head-on, ceasing the endless flow of illegal immigrants across our southern border, and reversing the detrimental effects inflation by restoring people’s wealth.