WATCH: Argentina’s Javier Milei Vows To Replace Statism With Capitalism: ‘I Love Being the Mole Within the State. I Am the One Who Destroys the State From Within’

Argentine President Javier Milei continues to make waves wherever he goes, and is leading by example, putting his money where his mouth is.

It has just arisen that Argentina’s social security body accepted Milei’s request to give up his future retirement as former president, as the country’s legislation would award him.

Milei wrote: “I hereby express my unshakable decision not to exercise the right to privileged retirement conferred by the lifelong monthly benefits regime provided for in article one of Law No. 24,018.”

Gazeta do Povo reported:

"The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, declared in an interview with The Free Press this Thursday (6) that he hates the State, loves being 'the mole' within it and is willing to endure "lies, slander and insults" to achieve his goal. aim to destroy it from within.

'I love, I love being the mole within the State. I am the one who destroys the State from within. It's like being infiltrated in the enemy ranks', he responded when asked if he likes being 'the weasel in the garden', in an interview on last week as part of his visit to Palo Alto, California, in the United States.

'The reform of the State has to be done by someone who hates the State, and I hate the State so much that I am willing to put up with all kinds of lies, slander and insults, both about myself and about my loved ones, who are my sister , my dogs and my parents, in order to destroy the State', he added."

It's a tough 'cultural battle' dominated by socialism for decades, one that 'little by little, is being recovered by libertarians'.

"'We are not fighting this battle just at the economic and political level, we have not abandoned the cultural battle and all of this will generate a situation in which Argentina will grow again with great strength', he analyzed."

After assuming the Presidency in December last year, his image and his government's approval have both improved, Milei says, to the point where today he would receive 60% of the votes.

"'The most important thing is that this means a change of era. People have interpreted and assimilated that all the shortcuts of populism and socialism do not work, and this is an element for us to be very optimistic', he declared."

