Sunny Hostin’s Daughter Celebrates High School Graduation With Genocidal “From the River to the Sea” Message

When it comes to The View’s co-host Sunny Hostin, the anti-Israel apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

To celebrate her graduation from her exclusive $63,000-a-year New York City prep school, Ethical Culture Fieldston School, Sunny’s daughter Paloma Hostin shared a genocidal anti-Israel message on Snapchat.

In the Snapchat post obtained and shared on X by StopAntisemitism, Paloma wrote, “Now that I got my diploma: FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA, PALESTINE WILL BE FREE.”

She added, “And to all the mfs who screenshotted my stories and showed them to your parents trying to get me suspended or expelled, look at me now.”

Sunny Hostin's daughter, Paloma, just graduated from Fieldston, a $63k per year elite private high school in NYC.

According to The New York Post, Paloma, who is headed to Cornell University in the fall, attempted to walk back the disgusting display with a follow-up on her Instagram account, which is now set to private.

“I woke up feeling heavy about the humanitarian catastrophe in the Middle East. Both sides have endured unimaginable loss and suffering. Today, my prayers are with everyone affected by these tragedies,” she wrote in a caption underneath an image of a peace sign painted against a colorful backdrop.

With the recent changes to Title VI and the broader definition of anti-Semitism, does this put Paloma in hot water with Cornell?

Given the recent changes to Title VI and the broader definition of anti-Semitism for the Department of Education to enforce anti-discrimination laws, as well as the House passing the Antisemitism Awareness Act in May 2024, the slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be…"

It isn’t hard to figure out that Paloma’s anti-Israel sentiments are likely home-grown.

During a recent appearance on The View, liberal comedian Bill Maher drew applause from the audience after he pushed back against Sunny during a debate on Israel, Hamas, and the ongoing war in the Middle East.

“If I had any doubt that I was right about the change that’s happened in the left, watching people protest for a terrorist organization like Hamas — that straightened me out pretty quick,” he said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Maher why some Americans seemingly taking the side of a terrorist group over Israel.

“It’s astounding to me that they can’t tell the good guys from the bad guys, just morally,” he said. “If you’re for Hamas, just live in Gaza for a day … [even] before the war.”

“Trust me, you would go running, and screaming, and begging to live in Tel Aviv, a place that has your values.”

He added that women’s rights, in particular, are practically nonexistent in Gaza and many other nations.

That’s when Hostin chimed in and asked Maher if he also had concerns about those in Gaza,“Are you at all concerned about the innocent civilians that have been collectively punished and murdered, largely children and women?”

“Are you at all concerned about the fact that the International Criminal Court just today issued a subpoena for Bibi Netanyahu?”

Maher reminded Hostin that Hamas has openly declared its intent to commit genocide against the Jewish people.

“Now, this is a war,” he said. “Do you think Hamas needs to be destroyed? This is the question.”

