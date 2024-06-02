Victory for Teacher Barred From Praying in the Presence of Students

The American Center for Law and Justice (SCLJ) announced a victory in its fight for a public school teacher’s right to pray.

SCLJ filed suit on behalf of teacher Staci Barber against the Katy, Texas, Independent School District. The school district told Barber it was illegal for her to pray where students could see her, even in a parking lot.

The litigation stems from an incident when Ms. Barber was brought into her principal’s office after she had gathered with two friends and fellow teachers to pray at the school flagpole prior to her workday.

The principal told them that it was against the law for the teachers to pray publicly where students could see them, even denying them the ability to pray in the parking lot.

SCLJ shares that as part of their litigation, the court found that since the school has updated its policy in response to their demand letter, “[A]t present . . . there is no language in the Employee Handbook that explicitly prohibits praying in the presence of students.”

This ruling effectively prevents the school from violating our client’s right to pray even if students might see her.

SCLJ shared news of the victory:

It is a tremendous win for our client because she can now pray when she desires as this case continues to trial.