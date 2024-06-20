Victor Reacts: Of Course the Left is Outraged About the 10 Commandments (VIDEO)

Louisiana is the first state in the country to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom and unsurprisingly the left is outraged.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Louisiana became the first state to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom. But the battle has only begun.

As the Associated Press reported, H.B. 71, which was signed into law by GOP Governor Jeff Landry, mandates that a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in “large, easily readable font” be shown all public classrooms. This includes K-12 education and state-funded universities like LSU.

The displays will be paired with a four-paragraph “context statement” describing how the Ten Commandments “were a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries” according to CBS News. They must be in place in classrooms by the start of 2025. The legislation further requires that the posters be paid for through donations, not state funds.

Legislators in other states, such as Texas, Utah, and Oklahoma, have proposed requiring legislation similar to Louisiana’s. But fear of lawsuits has prevented the measures from being implemented into state law.