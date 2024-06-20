UPDATE: Democrat Communications Director Accused of Potential Voter Fraud After Posting Student Loan Forgiveness Letter Containing His Address

Ben Kamens, Communications Director for Congresswoman Mary Kaptur (D-OH), is facing allegations of voter fraud. The controversy arose when Kamens took to social media to celebrate his student loans being paid off by the Biden-Harris regime.

The letter he shared read, “Congratulations! The Biden-Harris Administration has forgiven your federal student loan(s) listed below with Nelnet in full.” It mentioned two loans from 2010, totaling $8,250, as having been forgiven.

However, Kamens’ celebration quickly turned sour when internet sleuths noticed that the address on the letter was not in Washington D.C., where he reportedly lives and works, but in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, “It didn’t take long for the internet to discover that Kamens listed his address at a $557,000 home in Pennsylvania and likely makes around $113,816 per year in his position, according to Indeed.com. We took screenshots and redacted them for the Democrat’s communications director.”

From the Co-Founder of The American Tribune, Jason Robertson on X:

He lives in a half of a million dollar house and hasn’t managed to pay off $8k in student loans in 14 years. Why are we paying off his student loans? pic.twitter.com/yNrXEUIsS8 — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) June 19, 2024

Prominent conservative activist and election integrity advocate Scott Pressler questioned why Kamens was receiving mail at an address where he does not live.

“Why are you receiving mail to a home where you don’t live? It appears to be potential voter fraud. Where are you registered to vote?” Pressler wrote.

Why are you receiving mail to a home where you don’t live? It appears to be potential voter fraud. Where are you registered to vote? @PAStateDept pic.twitter.com/n6LnprTgmk — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 19, 2024

Investigative reporter Sarah Fields added fuel to the fire by stating that despite Kamens living in D.C., he is registered as an active voter in Pennsylvania. She also pointed out his record includes a traffic violation and disorderly conduct charge.

Pressler followed up with a call for transparency: “Interesting…” adding, “A quick FOIA request should do the trick.”

Adding to the scrutiny, X user Galt’s Gulch Woodsman detailed discrepancies that suggest a pattern of “fraudulent voting behavior.”

“Dude is cooked. Based on these tweets, he admittedly committed voter fraud in 2022. He claims he moved to DC four years ago as of Dec 2022. He also claims to have participated in mail-in voting in PA in 2022, having voted for Fetterman & others. Open & shut case,” he wrote.

The user also raised suspicions about potential voter fraud committed in 2020 or 2021, pointing to a photo Kamens posted in October 2021 of a mail-in ballot with a return address in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

“They also may have committed voter fraud in 2020 (or in 2021?). Here is a picture posted Oct 2021 of their mail-in ballot w a return address in Bala Cynwyd, PA, though based on their other post, they were living in DC at this time (~4 years before 2022/2023 would be 2018/2019),” he added.

According to Vote.PA.gov, the official voter information portal for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, when you move to a different state, you are required to register to vote in that new state. You cannot continue to vote in Pennsylvania elections if you have moved out of the state permanently.

According to the website: