UN, WHO, and WEF Have Just Been Declared Terrorist Organizations By a Republican County Assembly in Florida

The Lee County Republican Assembly, which is a grass roots conservative Republican organization, passed a resolution introduced by Joseph Samsone, declaring the UN, WHO, and WEF, terrorist organizations.

The resolution also declares cooperation with these organizations an act of treason against the United States and the State of Florida. Unfortunately, the Executive Board of the Lee County Republican Party refused to allow the resolution to come up for a vote to the full Executive Committee, which would have likely passed the resolution as well.

The Resolution passed by the Lee County Republican Assembly calls on the Florida Legislature and Governor to pass legislation declaring cooperation with the United Nations, World Health Organization, and World Economic Forum, an act of treason against the United States, and the State of Florida.