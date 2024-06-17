Tucker Carlson Shares Details on Jack Ruby’s Sudden Death by Cancer After Being Visited By CIA Psychiatrist Involved in MKUltra

Alex Jones recently interviewed Tucker Carlson on Info Wars, and the founder of the Tucker Carlson Network had some interesting facts to share regarding Jack Ruby’s death.

Jack Ruby, who was born Jacob Rubenstein, was a nightclub owner who killed Lee Harvey Oswald just two days after Oswald was accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy.

Tucker told Jones, “You do sort of wonder of how Jack Ruby died of galloping cancer like a week before his second trial.”

Jones added, “They have weaponized cancer that will kill you in two weeks.”

Tucker continued CIA psychiatrist, “Joylon West visits him, and next thing you know, ‘oh, I have terminal cancer. I’m dead in a week.'”

WATCH:

Breaking: Tucker Carlson Warns Of Covert Trump Assassination Support: https://t.co/c7Lo59AJZ5 pic.twitter.com/vUWLFRIi4S — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 13, 2024

According to CIA declassified documents, Joylon West did administer special techniques to Ruby shortly after being jailed for the murder of Oswald.

In a report released by the CIA titled “Report of Examination Psychiatric Examination of Jack Ruby,” it was revealed West used “hypnosis and intravenous sodium pentothal” techniques on Ruby.

Before becoming Ruby’s psychiatrist in prison, West was known for taking part in MkUltra, which was a CIA program that used LSD to brainwash and psychologically torture people.

West was also infamous for killing an elephant with LSD in 1962, which makes it even more bizarre that the CIA tagged him to take care of Ruby in jail just a year later in 1963.

Journalist Emma North-Best dove deeper through the CIA documents regarding Ruby:

Ruby had an isolated cell constructed for him to live in as he awaited his fate and contemplated the possibility of being executed. The proposal stated that “There is reason to believe that environmental manipulations can affect the tendencies for dissociative phenomena to occur. Isolation, in particular, can markedly change the individual’s response to suggestion in the form of verbal communication. It is proposed that new experiments utilizing special environmental manipulations, including sensory isolation, be begun …” West’s proposal specifies that these can produce marked personality changes, which Ruby appeared to have undergone in West’s examination of him. The report asserts that Ruby was psychotic and delusional at the time. In his report, West said that “hypnosis and intravenous sodium pentothal were included among possible techniques” to be used on Ruby. In his proposal to CIA for continuing his MKULTRA work with them, he proposed that “the combined use of hypnotic techniques and autonomic drugs be exercised.” Sodium pentothal, as a barbiturate, is one such autonomic drug that – frequently used in various MKULTRA experiments and other interrogation or hypnosis related programs. In total, West requested an additional $35,995.00 for the next year’s work, not including the other ten years of research he had proposed. This included $5000.00 for “polygraphic, electroencephalographic, electromyographic, and special stimulatory apparatus.” The Agency’s response to West’s proposal was apparently ordered destroyed along with all the other MKULTRA records. However, he continued to appear in CIA files as late as 1991. According to one document, West was indirectly involved in the STARGATE program which had a surprising amount of crossover with MKULTRA and its sister programs. While this particular project was undertaken by the Defence Intelligence Agency, the CIA’s counterpart in the Department of Defense, it was considered a CIA equity.

Read more regarding Joylon West’s treatment of Ruby here.