Trump to Sit For Virtual Probation Interview After Conviction in Bragg’s ‘Hush Money’ Lawfare Case

President Trump on Monday will sit for a virtual probation interview after a jury returned a guilty verdict in Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ lawfare case.
Trump will appear on the Zoom call with his lead lawyer Todd Blanche.
President Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ lawfare trial.
Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree something bad happened. This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.
The sentencing was set for July 11 – Three days before the Republican convention!
President Trump’s lawyers will submit their sentencing recommendation on June 13.
NBC News reported:
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to sit for a virtual interview on Monday with a New York City probation officer from his home at Mar-a-Lago with his attorney Todd Blanche at his side after he was found guilty on all counts in the hush money trial against him last month, three sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.
The pre-sentencing probation interview will be done over a special virtual network with added security measures, and the interviewer will be a female, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation. The call is not expected to be held over Zoom, those sources added.
Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was convicted last month on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the historic case. The probation interview is required by the court as part of the former president’s pre-sentencing report.
Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the hush money case, permitted Blanche to be present for the probation interview after prosecutors did not object. The Trump defense team is scheduled to submit their sentencing recommendation on June 13.