President Trump on Monday will sit for a virtual probation interview after a jury returned a guilty verdict in Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ lawfare case.

Trump will appear on the Zoom call with his lead lawyer Todd Blanche.

President Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ lawfare trial.

Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree something bad happened. This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.

The sentencing was set for July 11 – Three days before the Republican convention!

President Trump’s lawyers will submit their sentencing recommendation on June 13.

NBC News reported: