Trump Campaign Fact-Checks Biden in Real Time — Here are the Details (VIDEO)

In a bold move to keep the current administration accountable, the Trump campaign has launched a real-time fact-checking initiative aimed at Joe Biden’s statements during the debate.
Here are the details:
FACT CHECK: Biden Fueled The Inflation Crisis
Crooked Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed inflation was “9%” when he took office, but he couldn’t be more wrong.
-
Biden took office with year-over-year inflation at 1.4% — then promised rising inflation was “transitory” as it went higher and higher, peaking at 9.1% well over a year later.
-
Under Biden, Americans have experienced the longest period of high inflation since the late 1980s — with overall prices up 20.1% since he took office.
-
The actual Consumer Price Index has reached a new “ALL-TIME HIGH” under Biden, underscoring the devastating effects of Biden’s cumulative price hikes.
-
Average inflation under Biden is DOUBLE what it was under any of the last four presidents.
-
Biden’s reckless spending fueled the inflation crisis — despite warnings from top economists.
-
Economists called Biden’s $1.9 trillion tax-and-spending spree “the original sin” of inflation — and it only got worse from there as Biden and Democrats spent trillions more in taxpayer money.
FACT CHECK: No, Biden Didn’t “Cut The Deficit” — He ADDED To It
Biden insists he cut the federal deficit (or debt, depending on his coherence) — but his claim doesn’t stand up to basic scrutiny.
-
Biden’s inflationary policies have added $6.5 TRILLION to the $35 trillion national debt and are fueling big, long-term deficits.
-
Biden’s “own new laws and executive actions have significantly added to current and projected future deficits,” according to CNN’s fact checker.
-
Any deficit reduction in the beginning of Biden’s presidency was due to expiring emergency COVID spending — NOT because of Biden.
-
Biden’s inflationary spending has added TRILLIONS to the national debt and exploded the federal deficit, all as Biden claims he has done the opposite.
-
Even The New York Times acknowledges Biden’s deficit spending is “driving up prices.”
-
Despite misguided criticism from Crooked Joe Biden, President Trump’s actions during COVID were praised for saving lives and keeping the U.S. economy afloat amid an unprecedented pandemic.
FACT CHECK: Biden Promised A Border Crisis — And That’s Exactly What We Got
Biden took unprecedented action to dismantle President Trump’s successful border security policies — and imported millions of illegal aliens into our communities
-
Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to dismantle President Trump’s border security — including halting construction of the border wall and ending the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
-
Biden implemented a catch-and-release scheme via the CBP One app that has allowed millions of unvetted illegal immigrants to be resettled in U.S. communities with zero oversight.
-
Under Biden, at least ten million illegal immigrants, 30 tons of fentanyl, and criminals from all over the world have crossed the border — as American citizens are raped and murdered by illegals with no right to be here.
In 2020, Biden told us exactly what would happen when he called for ending the detention of illegals “across the board,” called for decriminalizing illegal border crossing, called for mass amnesty for millions of illegals in the country, opposed cracking down on sanctuary cities, criticized immigration enforcement raids, and promised to expand the number of “refugees” welcomed into the country.
Crooked Joe Biden has made good on that promise — and would take it ten steps further in a second term.
FACT CHECK: Biden Is The Real Abortion Extremist
Biden is an abortion extremist whose radical views are out of step with the majority of Americans.
Biden has gone from saying abortion is “always a tragedy” to “absolutely”supporting taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand until the moment of birth.
-
Nearly three quarters of Americans OPPOSE abortion after 15 weeks, while just ten percent believe there should be no limits.
-
More Americans support protecting unborn babies at 15 weeks than oppose restrictions – including majorities of Democrats, independents, and women.
Biden’s position is echoed across his administration and campaign:
-
“I’m not gonna respond to that,” Biden said when asked if he supports “limits” on abortion-on-demand.
-
Kamala Harris couldn’t name a single limit she supports on abortion-on-demand.
-
Karine Jean-Pierre has routinely declined to specify what, if any, limits Biden supports on abortion-on-demand.
-
Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra repeatedly declined to name a single restriction the Biden administration supports on third-trimester abortions.
Meanwhile, President Trump supports the rights of individual states to make that decision for themselves.
FACT CHECK: No, Biden Didn’t “Create” Record Jobs
The vast majority of the jobs “created” under Biden were simply recovered from the pandemic — while wage growth was higher under President Trump.
- As many as seven-in-ten jobs “created” since the pandemic were recovered, not new jobs.During their first 37 months in office, President Trump created a net 6.4 million new jobs — compared to just 5.3 million jobs “created” under Biden.
- President Trump created 419,000 new manufacturing jobs and 740,000 new construction jobs in this time period, while Biden created just 186,000 manufacturing jobs and 531,000 construction jobs over the same period.
- More foreign-born workers have joined the labor force than native-born American workers during the Biden presidency.
- Overall unemployment is at its highest in more than two years — with unemployment spiking among Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, veterans, and high school graduates who did not attend college.
- Labor force participation still remains FAR below pre-pandemic levels.
- Wage growth was HIGHER under President Trump.
The only way back to prosperity is by re-electing President Donald J. Trump in November.
FACT CHECK: “Suckers And Losers” Hoax Is *Still* A Hoax
It wasn’t true in 2020 — and it still isn’t true today.
A White House email from a U.S. Marine Corps official proves a “bad weather call” was the reason for President Trump’s canceled visit to Aisne-Marne American cemetery in 2018; further evidence refuting Biden’s claim includes U.S. Navy records and even John Bolton’s own book.
Unequivocal denials came from virtually every official on the trip:
-
Zach Fuentes, former deputy to Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly: “I did not hear POTUS call anyone losers when I told him about the weather. Honestly, do you think General Kelly would have stood by and let ANYONE call fallen Marines losers?” (Breitbart, 9/7/20)
-
John Bolton, former National Security Advisor: “I didn’t hear either of those comments or anything even resembling them. I was there at the point in time that morning when it was decided that he would not go Aisne-Marne cemetery. He decided not to do it because of John Kelly’s recommendation. It was entirely a weather-related decision, and I thought the proper thing to do.” (Fox News, 9/4/20)
-
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary: “The Atlantic story on @realDonaldTrump is total BS. I was actually there and one of the people part of the discussion – this never happened … I am disgusted by this false attack.” (X, 9/3/20)
-
Hogan Gidley, former White House deputy press secretary: “These are disgusting, grotesque, reprehensible lies. I was there in Paris and the President never said those things … These weak, pathetic, cowardly background ‘sources’ do not have the courage or decency to put their names to these false accusations because they know how completely ludicrous they are. It’s sickening that they would hide in the shadows to knowingly try and hurt the morale of our great military simply for an attack on a political opponent.” (X, 9/3/20)
-
Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff for communications: “I was with POTUS in France, with Sarah, and have been at his side throughout it all. Complete lies by ‘anonymous sources’ that were ‘dropped’ just as he begins to campaign (and surge). A disgraceful attempt to smear POTUS, 60 days before the Presidential Election! Disgusting!!” (X, 9/3/20)
-
Jordan Karem, former personal aide to President Trump: “This is not even close to being factually accurate. Plain and simple, it just never happened.” (X, 9/3/20)
-
Johnny DeStefano, former counselor to President Trump: “I was on this trip. The Atlantic bit is not true. Period.” (X, 9/4/20)
-
Stephen Miller, former senior advisor to President Trump: “[A] despicable lie … The president deeply wanted to attend the memorial event in question and was deeply displeased by the bad weather call.” (Washington Examiner, 9/3/20)
-
Derek Lyons, former staff secretary and counselor to President Trump: “I was with the President the morning after the scheduled visit. He was extremely disappointed that arrangements could not be made to get him to the site, and that the trip had been cancelled.” (X, 9/4/20)
-
Dan Walsh, former White House deputy chief of staff: “I can attest to the fact that there was a bad weather call in France, and that the helicopters were unable to safely make the flight.” (White House Press Briefing, 9/4/20)
-
First Lady Melania Trump: “@TheAtlantic story is not true. It has become a very dangerous time when anonymous sources are believed above all else, & no one knows their motivation. This is not journalism – It is activism. And it is a disservice to the people of our great nation.” (X, 9/4/20)
-
Jamie McCourt, former U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco: “In my presence, POTUS has NEVER denigrated any member of the U.S. military or anyone in service to our country. And he certainly did not that day, either. Let me add, he was devastated to not be able to go to the cemetery at Belleau Wood. In fact, the next day, he attended and spoke at the ceremony in Suresnes in the pouring rain.” (Breitbart, 9/7/20)
-
Mick Mulvaney, former acting White House chief of staff: “These claims are simply outrageous. I never heard the President disparage our war dead or wounded. In fact, the exact opposite is true. I was with him at the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day invasion in Normandy. As we flew over the beaches by helicopter he was outwardly in awe of the accomplishments of the Allied Forces, and the sacrifices they paid.” (X, 9/4/20)
-
Maj. Gen. Bill Maz, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission:“I was the host of the event discussed by the false and despicable article published in The Atlantic magazine on 3 September … when the President’s visit was appropriately canceled due to weather, I received word also that he was upset he would not be able to make the wreath-laying visit…” (X, 9/8/20)
-
Tony Ornato, former deputy White House chief of staff, denied the report. (X, 9/3/20)
The despicable “suckers and losers” hoax should be dismissed as just that.
FACT CHECK: Biden Has Brought Us To The Brink Of WWIII
Under President Trump, the world was safe because America was strong and America was respected — then Crooked Joe Biden took office.
Biden’s foreign policy has projected nothing but weakness on the world stage:
-
Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal was among the biggest foreign policy debacles in modern history — resulting in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and giving the Taliban safe haven once again.
-
Biden’s policy of appeasement has enriched the Iranian regime with tens of billions of dollars, which enabled hundreds of attacks by Iran-backed proxies on U.S. personnel in the Middle East – and the deaths of more U.S. service members.
-
Biden allowed a Chinese spy balloon to surveil sensitive U.S. military sites, watched as China secretly built military facilities in neighboring countries, failed to addresstheir human rights abuses, and twice committed U.S. forces to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion before promptly walking the statements back.
-
Biden’s reversal of President Trump’s decision to cut Palestinian aid — which often flows right into the hands of terrorists — enabled the worst attack on Israel in decades. Now, Biden has sacrificed America’s greatest ally simply to maintain support from his antisemitic base.
-
Eleven U.S. embassies across the globe have been evacuated since Biden took office as our enemies become increasingly emboldened by Biden’s disastrous foreign policy.
Under President Donald J. Trump, Iran was weak, ISIS was eliminated, Hamas was cut off, historic peace was descending on the Middle East, Russia was under control, and there hadn’t been a U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan in 18 months.
President Trump will restore stability and peace — and it will be peace through strength.
FACT CHECK: The Greatest Threat To Democracy Is Joe Biden
Whatever Crooked Joe Biden accuses others of doing, he’s actually doing himself.
Biden’s bureaucratic deep state has unleashed an unprecedented political persecution of his top political rival.
-
Biden’s Justice Department colluded with the Biden White House to embark on an illegal, unconstitutional raid of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home — where they doctored photos, raided closets, threatened lawyers, and even authorized “DEADLY FORCE” against a former president of the United States.
-
Biden-aligned puppets in heavily Democrat jurisdictions have utilized lawfareagainst President Trump in thinly veiled attempts at election interference as others attempted to unilaterally remove President Trump from the ballot.
-
Biden’s DOJ covered up the investigation into the Biden Crime Family, the Russia collusion hoax, and the investigation into COVID’s origins — all to protect their own cronies.
Crooked Joe isn’t just after President Trump — he’s targeting anyone with whom he disagrees.
-
Biden’s DOJ has targeted parents protesting Far Left school board meetings as “domestic terrorists,” prosecuted pro-life Americans over their protected free speech, and operated as a “branch” of the DNC by selectively taking aim at Republican-led election integrity laws.
-
The Biden administration has targeted journalists who reported on the collusion with Big Tech to censor Americans’ free speech.
There’s a reason voters see President Trump as the strongest candidate to protect democracy.
FACT CHECK: Evidence Shows Biden Was FULLY INVOLVED In Hunter’s Corrupt Deals
Crooked Joe Biden was intimately involved in his family’s corrupt business schemes for decades as they leveraged their family’s influence to make millions.
-
Bank records indicate the Bidens were paid tens of millions of dollars by foreign entities in a long-reaching influence-peddling scheme involving multiple membersof their family.
-
Emails, texts, photos, visitor logs, voicemail, and firsthand accounts all corroborate the allegations of Biden’s influence peddling and corruption.
-
Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop — which Biden falsely (and repeatedly) discredited, but has since been verified by Biden’s own DOJ — also backs up the allegations.
-
Joe Biden himself met with Hunter’s business associates on at least 16 different occasions amid their 80+ White House visits — and lied about it (repeatedly).
-
Hunter even put then-VP Biden on speakerphone on at least two dozen occasionsduring meetings with foreign business associates.
Now, Biden’s Justice Department is running cover as they try to cover their tracks.
FACT CHECK: President Trump Will ALWAYS Defend Social Security
Biden has tried to destroy Social Security for 40+ years — while President Trump has been clear: he will ALWAYS defend Social Security and Medicare.
-
Crooked Joe Biden *says* he will protect Social Security, but in fact, Biden has advocated cutting Social Security for 40+ years.
-
Biden advocated cutting Social Security in 1984, 1995, 2007, 2008, 2011, and 2018
-
If the millions of Biden migrants are allowed to stay as Joe Biden intends, they will cost taxpayers trillions of dollars, and Medicare and Social Security will buckle and collapse
-
Bidenflation is crushing America’s seniors who rely on Social Security with rising prices.
-
Medical care: +8.1%
-
Prescription drugs: +7%
-
Non-prescription drugs: +17.7%
-
Hospital services: +16.3%
-
Dental services: +15.8%
-
Eyeglasses and eye care: +7.9%
-
Nursing home and adult day care services: +16.6%
-
Crooked Joe Biden has CUT Medicare Advantage for the last two years in a row.
-
Medicare Advantage is how 51% of seniors get Medicare.
- President Trump has promised not to cut one single penny from Social Security or Medicare.