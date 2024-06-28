Trump Campaign Fact-Checks Biden in Real Time — Here are the Details (VIDEO)

In a bold move to keep the current administration accountable, the Trump campaign has launched a real-time fact-checking initiative aimed at Joe Biden’s statements during the debate.

Here are the details:

FACT CHECK: Biden Fueled The Inflation Crisis

Crooked Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed inflation was “9%” when he took office, but he couldn’t be more wrong.

Biden took office with year-over-year inflation at 1.4% — then promised rising inflation was “transitory” as it went higher and higher, peaking at 9.1% well over a year later.

Under Biden, Americans have experienced the longest period of high inflation since the late 1980s — with overall prices up 20.1% since he took office.

The actual Consumer Price Index has reached a new “ALL-TIME HIGH” under Biden, underscoring the devastating effects of Biden’s cumulative price hikes.

Average inflation under Biden is DOUBLE what it was under any of the last four presidents.

Biden’s reckless spending fueled the inflation crisis — despite warnings from top economists.

Economists called Biden’s $1.9 trillion tax-and-spending spree “the original sin” of inflation — and it only got worse from there as Biden and Democrats spent trillions more in taxpayer money.

FACT CHECK: No, Biden Didn’t “Cut The Deficit” — He ADDED To It

Biden insists he cut the federal deficit (or debt, depending on his coherence) — but his claim doesn’t stand up to basic scrutiny.

FACT CHECK: Biden Promised A Border Crisis — And That’s Exactly What We Got

Biden took unprecedented action to dismantle President Trump’s successful border security policies — and imported millions of illegal aliens into our communities

In 2020, Biden told us exactly what would happen when he called for ending the detention of illegals “across the board,” called for decriminalizing illegal border crossing, called for mass amnesty for millions of illegals in the country, opposed cracking down on sanctuary cities, criticized immigration enforcement raids, and promised to expand the number of “refugees” welcomed into the country.

Crooked Joe Biden has made good on that promise — and would take it ten steps further in a second term.

FACT CHECK: Biden Is The Real Abortion Extremist

Biden is an abortion extremist whose radical views are out of step with the majority of Americans.

Biden has gone from saying abortion is “always a tragedy” to “absolutely”supporting taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand until the moment of birth.

Nearly three quarters of Americans OPPOSE abortion after 15 weeks, while just ten percent believe there should be no limits.

More Americans support protecting unborn babies at 15 weeks than oppose restrictions – including majorities of Democrats, independents, and women.

Biden’s position is echoed across his administration and campaign:

“I’m not gonna respond to that,” Biden said when asked if he supports “limits” on abortion-on-demand.

Kamala Harris couldn’t name a single limit she supports on abortion-on-demand.

Karine Jean-Pierre has routinely declined to specify what, if any, limits Biden supports on abortion-on-demand.

Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra repeatedly declined to name a single restriction the Biden administration supports on third-trimester abortions.

Meanwhile, President Trump supports the rights of individual states to make that decision for themselves.

FACT CHECK: No, Biden Didn’t “Create” Record Jobs

The vast majority of the jobs “created” under Biden were simply recovered from the pandemic — while wage growth was higher under President Trump.

As many as seven-in-ten jobs “created” since the pandemic were recovered, not new jobs.During their first 37 months in office, President Trump created a net 6.4 million new jobs — compared to just 5.3 million jobs “created” under Biden.

President Trump created 419,000 new manufacturing jobs and 740,000 new construction jobs in this time period, while Biden created just 186,000 manufacturing jobs and 531,000 construction jobs over the same period.



More foreign-born workers have joined the labor force than native-born American workers during the Biden presidency.

Overall unemployment is at its highest in more than two years — with unemployment spiking among Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, veterans, and high school graduates who did not attend college.

Labor force participation still remains FAR below pre-pandemic levels.

Wage growth was HIGHER under President Trump.

The only way back to prosperity is by re-electing President Donald J. Trump in November.

FACT CHECK: “Suckers And Losers” Hoax Is *Still* A Hoax

It wasn’t true in 2020 — and it still isn’t true today.

A White House email from a U.S. Marine Corps official proves a “bad weather call” was the reason for President Trump’s canceled visit to Aisne-Marne American cemetery in 2018; further evidence refuting Biden’s claim includes U.S. Navy records and even John Bolton’s own book.

Unequivocal denials came from virtually every official on the trip:

Zach Fuentes, former deputy to Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly: “I did not hear POTUS call anyone losers when I told him about the weather. Honestly, do you think General Kelly would have stood by and let ANYONE call fallen Marines losers?” (Breitbart, 9/7/20)

John Bolton, former National Security Advisor: “I didn’t hear either of those comments or anything even resembling them. I was there at the point in time that morning when it was decided that he would not go Aisne-Marne cemetery. He decided not to do it because of John Kelly’s recommendation. It was entirely a weather-related decision, and I thought the proper thing to do.” (Fox News, 9/4/20)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary: “The Atlantic story on @realDonaldTrump is total BS. I was actually there and one of the people part of the discussion – this never happened … I am disgusted by this false attack.” (X, 9/3/20)

Hogan Gidley, former White House deputy press secretary: “These are disgusting, grotesque, reprehensible lies. I was there in Paris and the President never said those things … These weak, pathetic, cowardly background ‘sources’ do not have the courage or decency to put their names to these false accusations because they know how completely ludicrous they are. It’s sickening that they would hide in the shadows to knowingly try and hurt the morale of our great military simply for an attack on a political opponent.” (X, 9/3/20)

Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff for communications: “I was with POTUS in France, with Sarah, and have been at his side throughout it all. Complete lies by ‘anonymous sources’ that were ‘dropped’ just as he begins to campaign (and surge). A disgraceful attempt to smear POTUS, 60 days before the Presidential Election! Disgusting!!” (X, 9/3/20)

Jordan Karem, former personal aide to President Trump: “This is not even close to being factually accurate. Plain and simple, it just never happened.” (X, 9/3/20)

Johnny DeStefano, former counselor to President Trump: “I was on this trip. The Atlantic bit is not true. Period.” (X, 9/4/20)

Stephen Miller, former senior advisor to President Trump: “[A] despicable lie … The president deeply wanted to attend the memorial event in question and was deeply displeased by the bad weather call.” (Washington Examiner, 9/3/20)

Derek Lyons, former staff secretary and counselor to President Trump: “I was with the President the morning after the scheduled visit. He was extremely disappointed that arrangements could not be made to get him to the site, and that the trip had been cancelled.” (X, 9/4/20)

Dan Walsh, former White House deputy chief of staff: “I can attest to the fact that there was a bad weather call in France, and that the helicopters were unable to safely make the flight.” (White House Press Briefing, 9/4/20)

First Lady Melania Trump: “@TheAtlantic story is not true. It has become a very dangerous time when anonymous sources are believed above all else, & no one knows their motivation. This is not journalism – It is activism. And it is a disservice to the people of our great nation.” (X, 9/4/20)

Jamie McCourt, former U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco: “In my presence, POTUS has NEVER denigrated any member of the U.S. military or anyone in service to our country. And he certainly did not that day, either. Let me add, he was devastated to not be able to go to the cemetery at Belleau Wood. In fact, the next day, he attended and spoke at the ceremony in Suresnes in the pouring rain.” (Breitbart, 9/7/20)

Mick Mulvaney, former acting White House chief of staff: “These claims are simply outrageous. I never heard the President disparage our war dead or wounded. In fact, the exact opposite is true. I was with him at the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day invasion in Normandy. As we flew over the beaches by helicopter he was outwardly in awe of the accomplishments of the Allied Forces, and the sacrifices they paid.” (X, 9/4/20)

Maj. Gen. Bill Maz, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission:“I was the host of the event discussed by the false and despicable article published in The Atlantic magazine on 3 September … when the President’s visit was appropriately canceled due to weather, I received word also that he was upset he would not be able to make the wreath-laying visit…” (X, 9/8/20)

Tony Ornato, former deputy White House chief of staff, denied the report. (X, 9/3/20)

The despicable “suckers and losers” hoax should be dismissed as just that.

FACT CHECK: Biden Has Brought Us To The Brink Of WWIII

Under President Trump, the world was safe because America was strong and America was respected — then Crooked Joe Biden took office.

Biden’s foreign policy has projected nothing but weakness on the world stage:

Under President Donald J. Trump, Iran was weak, ISIS was eliminated, Hamas was cut off, historic peace was descending on the Middle East, Russia was under control, and there hadn’t been a U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan in 18 months.

President Trump will restore stability and peace — and it will be peace through strength.

FACT CHECK: The Greatest Threat To Democracy Is Joe Biden

Whatever Crooked Joe Biden accuses others of doing, he’s actually doing himself.

Biden’s bureaucratic deep state has unleashed an unprecedented political persecution of his top political rival.

Biden’s Justice Department colluded with the Biden White House to embark on an illegal, unconstitutional raid of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home — where they doctored photos, raided closets, threatened lawyers, and even authorized “DEADLY FORCE” against a former president of the United States.

Biden-aligned puppets in heavily Democrat jurisdictions have utilized lawfareagainst President Trump in thinly veiled attempts at election interference as others attempted to unilaterally remove President Trump from the ballot.

Biden’s DOJ covered up the investigation into the Biden Crime Family, the Russia collusion hoax, and the investigation into COVID’s origins — all to protect their own cronies.

Crooked Joe isn’t just after President Trump — he’s targeting anyone with whom he disagrees.

There’s a reason voters see President Trump as the strongest candidate to protect democracy.

FACT CHECK: Evidence Shows Biden Was FULLY INVOLVED In Hunter’s Corrupt Deals

Crooked Joe Biden was intimately involved in his family’s corrupt business schemes for decades as they leveraged their family’s influence to make millions.

Now, Biden’s Justice Department is running cover as they try to cover their tracks.

FACT CHECK: President Trump Will ALWAYS Defend Social Security

Biden has tried to destroy Social Security for 40+ years — while President Trump has been clear: he will ALWAYS defend Social Security and Medicare.

WATCH LIVE: