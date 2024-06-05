Trans Actor Elliot Page to Narrate Documentary on Homosexual and Gender-Fluid Animals – Dubbed One of Nature’s ‘Best Kept Secrets’ (VIDEO)

Transgender actor Elliot Page will narrate and work as an executive producer on a documentary about homosexual and gender-fluid animals.

According to a report from Deadline, Page has signed on for Second Nature, which will explore themes of sexuality across the animal world.

The report states:

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page has signed on to narrate and executive produce Second Nature, a documentary that explodes myths about sexuality and gender in the animal world, revealing there’s way more same sex behavior and parenting and gender fluidity than most people realize. “Homosexual behavior in nature is one of the best kept secrets. It’s absolutely everywhere,” one of the film’s scientific experts notes in the teaser for the film. “Dolphins have homosexual sex all the time. Penguins pair bond with members of the same sex too… Many waterfowl are very gay.” … A sneak peek of an hour-long version of the film will screen at the Frameline Film Festival in San Francisco later this month. The full feature-length version of the film is in production and will be released at a later date. Second Nature, directed by Drew Denny, explores “the 1500+ animal species who engage in same-sex sexual behavior and parenting, change sex, form matriarchies, and more,” according to a release. “The film debunks harmful myths about sex and gender, following trans trailblazer Dr. Joan Roughgarden and groundbreaking female, BIPOC and immigrant scientists who face fierce opposition for correcting the record.”

In a statement provided to Deadline, Page said he/she was delighted to be part of such an “inspiring” project.

“What a joy and honor it has been to narrate this beautiful, funny, enlightening and inspiring documentary,” Page said. “Second Nature reveals the full spectrum of life and how when it comes to gender and sexuality in nature, the diversity is endless. I learned so much and am thrilled others will too.”

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Once a beautiful Hollywood actress who starred in films such as Juno and Inception, Ellen Page transitioned to “Elliot” back in 2020 and has since become a campaigner for transgender rights.

Second Nature is not the only documentary series exploring homosexuality within the animal kingdom. NBCUniversal’s Peacock recently released Queer Planet, which similarly focuses on gay and transgender behavior across a variety of species.