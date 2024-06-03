Tom Homan, Sara Carter, Victor Avila, and Border 911 Will Hold Event with BEHIND ENEMY LINES Founders in Chicago on June 12th

Guest post by Paul Drabik

The fight for Border Security started long before the pivotal Presidential election of 2024. Tom Homan is the former Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Trump administration. Homan and his new non-profit, Border911, will be in Chicago on June 12th 2024.

Border911 is teaming up with Behind Enemy Lines podcast hosts Terry Newsome and Paul Drabik to bring awareness to the border security crisis. At 115 Bourbon Street in Chicago, Homan will be joined by Sarah Carter, Derek Maltz, Jaeson Jones, Rodney Scott, and Victor Avila. Doors will open at 6 pm. The group will discuss the impact of the wide open border and what will be done under a Trump administration to reverse the damage done by Joe Biden.

Bringing a wealth of experience to the subject, Homan has served the government across multiple administrations. Homan has repeatedly pointed out the failings of the Biden administration by noting that he directed ICE during the Trump Administration which presided over the most secure border of his service history. The implication is that a secure border is possible. It has been suggested that the current crisis is being deliberately manufactured.

Illegal immigration has become anathema to the citizens of a country where Joe Biden has put non-citizen priorities ahead of those who unwillingly fund such priorities via tax increases. For example, Illinois legislators have recently passed a new $53 billion budget which will help fund the care for illegal immigrants. According to Illinois Policy, the record setting spending bill will include $1.1 billion in new taxes. Of those new taxes the bulk will be allocated to the “human services” category. The majority – $182 million – will be applied to “emergency funding” to service migrants coming to Chicago.

In stride with New York and Biden administration policy, Chicago has become notorious for harboring illegals and prioritizing them ahead of its own citizens. In January, Behind Enemy Lines interviewed homeless people enduring freezing temperatures in Chicago. The irony of their plight was juxtaposed against the backdrop of illegal immigrants housed in hotels and facilities across the very same city.

Chicago has also been notorious for the steady increase in violent crime over the years. The introduction of the Safe-T Act in 2022 ushered in a cashless bail system resulting in a surge in crime. Chicago saw the rate of violent crime climb to its highest level in a decade in 2023. Concurrently, arrests were down year over year. Given that detail, it would not seem prudent to import violent crime from an unknown and unvetted population of non-citizens. Yet, that is precisely what Chicago and greater Illinois has done.

Gateway Pundit has previously reported on bombshell FOIA findings in Chicago migrant facilities. Terry Newsome of Behind Enemy Lines requested details from both the Inn of Chicago and Pilsen facilities. The shocking responses revealed myriad violent crimes including: battery, assault, burglary, criminal sexual abuse, child abuse and multiple stabbings. In a May 5th article Gateway Pundit reported that human trafficking evidence was found on a migrant’s cell phone. In that instance the most concerning aspect was that the phone appeared to be a unique model made by the company named Vortex. Coincidentally, Vortex phones are part of a program funded by the government for assistance programs.

As the Democrat National Convention approaches, Chicago finds itself in a state of chaos. Certainly throwing money at the problem will help. However, Chicago is hosting, and August 19th is rapidly approaching. Mayor Brandon Johnson needs to make a good showing but the disapproval amongst citizens, particularly in minority communities, is resulting in mounting pressure. Recently, Johnson was rebuked by City Council after an attempt to oust ShotSpotter. The company offers technology around the city that detects gunshots. With the increase in violence and the preferential treatment of non-citizens the protests are sure to be lively during the convention.

Logic would suggest that an open border and a lack of vetting illegal immigrants would invite crime and national security concerns. It follows, with an increase of more than 10 million human beings flowing into cities, the flow of dollars out of the pocket of tax paying Americans will need to increase exponentially. With the Democrat Party and Joe Biden’s rapid decline in the polls, the political persecution of Donald Trump, the import of violent crime through the border, and the distrust of the National Security apparatus, Tom Homan and Border911 present a welcome message of reform. Tune into Behind Enemy Lines on June 12th to hear more about a promising future of border security and immigration in the United States.