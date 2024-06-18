Tom Cotton Defends Trump’s Foreign Policy on CNN: ‘I’ve Noticed That Vladimir Putin Only Invades Ukraine When Democrats Are President’ (VIDEO)

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper this weekend and made an astute observation about Russia and Ukraine.

He said that he has noticed that Putin tends to only invade Ukraine when a Democrat is president, noting that Putin did not do this while Trump was president.

Cotton pointed to Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan as one reason for it, saying that Putin sensed weakness in Biden after that.

The Daily Wire reports:

Here’s the video:

The only time Putin invades Ukraine is when there is a Democratic president. Joe Biden following Barack Obama’s example of weakness has unleashed chaos in the world and hurt America and our allies. pic.twitter.com/ZZpW3DIpBJ — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 16, 2024

The world was a more stable place on Trump’s watch. Democrats and the media claimed Trump would be a disaster, but it is Biden who has caused the world to fall into chaos.