Time Magazine Trolls Biden with Brutal Cover After Disastrous Debate Performance

by

Time Magazine trolled Joe Biden after his disastrous performance at last week’s presidential debate against Trump.

Biden crashed and burned durning the highly-anticipated debate on Thursday after he spent several days holed up at Camp David preparing for the event.

The whole world saw Biden’s cognitive decline in real time. The Democrat-media complex has gone to great lengths to hide Biden’s feeble state.

That all came to an end on Thursday night as a doped up Joe Biden was unable to make a cogent point and needed Nurse Jill to guide him off stage.

WATCH:

Calls for Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race are growing after he bombed at the debate.

Time Magazine trolled Biden with a brutal cover.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.