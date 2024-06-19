This Unknown Governor May Soon be a Household Name… The Left’s Next Anointed One (VIDEO)

by

The main stream media turned Barack Obama into the Democrat’s virtual Messiah in just weeks. It appears they are prepping Maryland Governor Wes Moore to be the next Barack Obama and possibly Joe Biden’s replacement. The Democrats have a huge problem with a dementia ridden Joe Biden as his support among blacks plummets. Gov. Moore could stop the bleeding.

 

He took one specific action this week that is a clear move to gain support with minority communities and he appeared on one network Wednesday morning that is a clear attempt to rally support among minorities. I reveal both of these moves on “Stinchfield” the podcast.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

