This Unknown Governor May Soon be a Household Name… The Left’s Next Anointed One (VIDEO)

The main stream media turned Barack Obama into the Democrat’s virtual Messiah in just weeks. It appears they are prepping Maryland Governor Wes Moore to be the next Barack Obama and possibly Joe Biden’s replacement. The Democrats have a huge problem with a dementia ridden Joe Biden as his support among blacks plummets. Gov. Moore could stop the bleeding.

He took one specific action this week that is a clear move to gain support with minority communities and he appeared on one network Wednesday morning that is a clear attempt to rally support among minorities. I reveal both of these moves on “Stinchfield” the podcast.