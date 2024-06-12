THIS DAY IN HISTORY: Racist Democrats Protest Black Woman’s Invitation to White House Luncheon by First Lady Hoover (Video)

95 years ago today, on June 12th, 1929, Democrats across the country expressed outrage that President Herbert Hoover’s wife, Lou, invited an African-American woman to a White House reception.

First Lady Lou Hoover, a Republican, held a luncheon for the wives of Republican congressmen.

Mrs. Hoover refused the Democrats’ demands that she rescind her invitation to Jessie De Priest, wife of Oscar De Priest, an African-American congressman from Chicago.

The Luncheon went on as planned.

Democrats condemned the White House luncheon with the wife of a black Republican congressman.



This historical tip comes from Grand Old Partisan who denounces the Party of Slavery on a daily basis on his website and on YouTube.