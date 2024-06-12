THIS DAY IN HISTORY: Racist Democrats Protest Black Woman’s Invitation to White House Luncheon by First Lady Hoover (Video)

by
Republican First Lady Lou Hoover invited Jessie De Priest to a White House luncheon.

95 years ago today, on June 12th, 1929, Democrats across the country expressed outrage that President Herbert Hoover’s wife, Lou, invited an African-American woman to a White House reception.

First Lady Lou Hoover, a Republican, held a luncheon for the wives of Republican congressmen.

Mrs. Hoover refused the Democrats’ demands that she rescind her invitation to Jessie De Priest, wife of Oscar De Priest, an African-American congressman from Chicago.

The Luncheon went on as planned.

Reaction to White House luncheon.

Democrats condemned the White House luncheon with the wife of a black Republican congressman.

This historical tip comes from Grand Old Partisan who denounces the Party of Slavery on a daily basis on his website and on YouTube.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.