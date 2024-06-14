They are Coming for Your Guns Again… Biden and Kerr Team Up Ahead of November! (VIDEO)

It looks like the Democrats are going to resurrect and ramp up their war on guns and gun owners ahead of November’s election.

NBA Head Coach Steve Kerr used nearly the same talking points as Joe Biden from his anti-gun speech earlier in the week. Democrats are making a big mistake going after guns as crime rages across the country.

In this episode of Stinchfield, we compare the talking points of Kerr and Biden in an effort to expose this coordinated effort to destroy the Second Amendment. We also de-bunk common lies the left uses to push its anti-gun agenda.