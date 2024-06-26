“That’s Not Fair” – Jack Smith’s Prosecutor Accuses Trump’s Lawyers of “Hijacking” Hearing – Judge Cannon Puts Him in His Place

Judge Cannon on Tuesday held a final day of hearings on Jack Smith’s classified documents case against President Trump.

President Trump’s lawyers filed a flurry of motions to dismiss Jack Smith’s case. Judge Cannon scheduled an expanded hearing to allow both sides to present their cases.

Cannon did not issue any rulings after Tuesday’s hearing concluded.

One of Jack Smith’s prosecutors threw a tantrum and accused Trump’s attorneys of “hijacking” the hearing.

Judge Cannon interrupted Smith’s prosecutor David Harbach and put him in his place.

“There is no hijacking going on — it’s about to end,” Judge Aileen Cannon responded, cutting off prosecutor David Harbach, ABC News reported.

“It’s not fair,” Harbach responded, arguing that Trump’s lawyers effectively “hijacked” the hearing by raising issues that have “nothing to do” with the matters before the court.” – ABC reported.

Judge Cannon appeared skeptical of Trump’s attorney’s arguments against the search warrant that authorized the raid of Mar-a-Lago and challenged them.

“This was an enormous piece of property. We are not talking about the search of a residential piece of property in the suburbs. It’s not an apartment in the city,” Trump’s lawyer Emil Bove argued, according to ABC News.

“What’s your point? It’s a large property,” Cannon responded. “You would agree paperwork is a sort of thing that can be located anywhere.”

Judge Cannon asked Harbach why federal agents searched Barron Trump’s room.

“Was there any evidence the boxes were moved to the child’s room?” Cannon asked.

“No direct evidence of that,” said Harbach, ABC News reported.

Judge Cannon last month indefinitely postponed the classified documents case after Special Counsel Jack Smith admitted to tampering with evidence.

The Judge vacated the May 20, 2024 trial date. It may be several months until Judge Cannon sets a new trial date.