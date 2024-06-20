Taxpayers Build Luxury High-Rise Homeless Shelter in Los Angeles with $600,000 Units

While hard-working everyday Americans are suffering in Joe Biden’s economy, a luxury high-rise homeless shelter celebrated its grand opening in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday at a cost to taxpayers of an estimated $600,000 per unit.

The Weingart Center Tower, which cost an estimated $168 million to build, includes 228 studio apartments, 47 one-bedroom apartments, and three apartments dedicated to onsite managers.

The residents will have access to onsite amenities, including a gym, an art room, music room, cafe, pool, and a library.

The LA Times reports:

Besides a floor of offices for case workers, conference rooms and property managers, the tower boasts a gym, an art room, a soundproofed music room, a computer room/library, a TV lounge, six common balconies, four of them with dog runs, and a ground floor cafe with a two-story glass wall facing a courtyard. The music and art rooms were included to facilitate programming by outside organizations. ****** Each room — 228 studios and 50 one-bedroom apartments — has its own TV, and the cafe will also bring residents together on movie nights. The $165-million project will receive permanent financing from Proposition HHH, state housing funds and $56 million in state tax credits. The cost, at just under $600,000 per unit, puts it at the high end of Proposition HHH projects but well below the most expensive.

Fox 11 reports that this will be the first of three towers. The second tower is set to open in 18 months, while the third is in its development stage.