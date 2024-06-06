Surveillance State: Employees at Marshalls and TJ Maxx Are Wearing Police-like Bodycams to Prevent Theft

In 2023, retail stores lost $121.6 billion due to shoplifting, but some stores are fighting back.

USA Today reported that TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshall, and HomeGoods, has announced it will install body cameras on some of its associates to prevent thefts.

However, not every associate will wear police-like body cameras but only those trained in loss prevention will.

In a statement, TJX finance chief John Klinger said, “It’s almost like a de-escalation, where people are less likely to do something when they’re being videotaped.”

TJ Maxx and Marshalls workers are now wearing police-like body cameras to thwart shoplifting and keep customers and employees safe https://t.co/V8qsc3GKl9 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 5, 2024

Per USA Today:

TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls, announced it is bringing out another watchdog to crack down on theft. The owner of the retail stores said that it will be adding body cameras to be worn by its employees in order to deter thieves. A TJX spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY that the body cameras have already been used in various stores “over the past year”. The TJX spokesperson explained that not every associate will be eligible to wear a body camera within its stores. However, their loss prevention associates who are trained to use the cameras will be the ones wearing them while in the store.

With shoplifting statistics skyrocketing in the United States, many other retailers want to follow TJX’s lead.

The National Retail Federation reported that 35% of retailers are researching the idea of body cameras on associates.