Supreme Court Releases Five Opinions on Friday – Most Anticipated Cases Not Among the List! SCOTUS Will Release Final Group of Opinions on Wednesday

The United States Supreme Court released five opinions on Friday, June 21, 2024.
The highly anticipated cases were not among the grouping of opinions released on Friday. THese cases include the Trump immunity case, the Murthy v. Missouri free speech case with TGP’s Jim Hoft as a plaintiff, and the case involving the outrageous 1512c charges used to punish J6 protesters with more time in prison.
The Court announced the final release of opinions is set for Wednesday, June 26, 2024!
SCOTUS Blog posted the following on Friday’s rulings.
The court released five opinions in cases from the current term.
- In Texas v. New Mexico, the court upholds the U.S.’s objections to a consent decree that would resolve the dispute over each state’s allocation of the waters of the Rio Grande.
- The court rules 6-3 in Department of State v. Munoz that a citizen does not have a fundamental liberty interest in her noncitizen spouse being admitted to the country.
- In Erlinger v. United States, the court rules that under the Armed Career Criminal Act, which imposes mandatory prison terms, a judge should use a preponderance-of-the-evidence standard to decide whether the offenses were committed on separate occasions or instead a jury must make those decisions unanimously and beyond a reasonable doubt.
- In Smith v. Arizona, the court rules for the state that the confrontation clause does not bar an expert to present an absent analyst’s true statements in support the expert’s opinion.
- The Supreme Court rejects the challenge to the constitutionality of a federal law that bans the possession of a gun by someone who has been the subject of a domestic violent restraining order in United States v. Rahimi.