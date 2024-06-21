Supreme Court Releases Five Opinions on Friday – Most Anticipated Cases Not Among the List! SCOTUS Will Release Final Group of Opinions on Wednesday

The United States Supreme Court released five opinions on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The highly anticipated cases were not among the grouping of opinions released on Friday. THese cases include the Trump immunity case, the Murthy v. Missouri free speech case with TGP’s Jim Hoft as a plaintiff, and the case involving the outrageous 1512c charges used to punish J6 protesters with more time in prison.

The Court announced the final release of opinions is set for Wednesday, June 26, 2024!

SCOTUS Blog posted the following on Friday’s rulings.

The court released five opinions in cases from the current term.