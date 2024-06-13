JUST IN: Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Abortion Pill – Kavanaugh Writes Opinion

The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a bid to restrict access to the abortion pill Mifepristone.
A group of doctors sued to restrict Mifepristone after the FDA approved the drug and relaxed regulatory requirements.
The Supreme Court unanimously rejected the challenge and said the doctors don’t have a legal standing to sue, NBC News reported.
“Under Article III of the Constitution, a plaintiff’s desire to make a drug less available for others does not establish standing to sue. Nor do the plaintiffs’ other standing theories suffice,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote, Fox News reported.
NBC reported:
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to the abortion pill mifepristone, meaning the commonly used drug can remain widely available.
The court found unanimously that the group of anti-abortion doctors who questioned the Food and Drug Administration’s decisions making it easier to access the pill did not have legal standing to sue.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the court, wrote that while plaintiffs have “sincere legal, moral, ideological, and policy objections to elective abortion and to FDA’s relaxed regulation of mifepristone,” that does not mean they have a federal case.
The plaintiffs failed to show they had suffered any injury, meaning that “the federal courts are the wrong forum for addressing the plaintiffs’ concerns about FDA’s actions,” he added.