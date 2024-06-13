JUST IN: Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Abortion Pill – Kavanaugh Writes Opinion

The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a bid to restrict access to the abortion pill Mifepristone.

A group of doctors sued to restrict Mifepristone after the FDA approved the drug and relaxed regulatory requirements.

The Supreme Court unanimously rejected the challenge and said the doctors don’t have a legal standing to sue, NBC News reported.

“Under Article III of the Constitution, a plaintiff’s desire to make a drug less available for others does not establish standing to sue. Nor do the plaintiffs’ other standing theories suffice,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote, Fox News reported.

NBC reported: