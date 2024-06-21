Steve Bannon’s Team Files Emergency Stay Application with US Supreme Court to Keep Him Out of Federal Prison in Lead-Up to 2024 Election in Democrats’ Latest Election Interference

Next to Donald Trump, Steve Bannon is the leading voice in the MAGA movement.

On Thursday, Steve Bannon lost his appeal to delay the July 1 start of his criminal contempt-of-Congress prison sentence starting in July.

The far left US DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Bannon. Bannon, the former Chief Strategist to former President Donald Trump, will likely seek the intervention of the Supreme Court.

On Friday morning Jeff Clark, the Former US DOJ Double Assistant AG, posted this on Twitter. Steve Bannon has only nine days left until he will be sent to prison for the four months leading up to the 2024 election – the most important election in the last 150 years!

There are only 9 days left to keep Bannon out of federal prison. Bannon’s team has just filed an emergency stay application in the Supreme Court. See snapshot of first two pages below. The House needs to get a move on to file an amicus brief in support of the emergency application.

Republicans must act to prevent this from happening!