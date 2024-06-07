Steve Bannon Has Always Stood with All of Us — Today We Are Asking American Patriots to Stand with Steve Bannon

In August 2013 I became very sick with what I thought was a cold. After a few days, I lost vision in my left eye and checked into the hospital. I found out that what I thought was a summer cold was actually sepsis; Strep bacteria was poisoning my bloodstream.

The bacteria blinded my left eye, ate a hole through my heart, caused five strokes on both sides of my brain, and forced the removal of my prosthetic left knee, which was taken out and replaced with a cement spacer for six months.

Dr. Richard Lee was the surgeon assigned to perform open heart surgery on me. Dr. Lee was the co-director at the Center for Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care at Saint Louis University Hospital at the time.

What was originally scheduled to last four hours ended up lasting twelve. My heart was severely damaged. Dr. Lee later told me at the time that this surgery was one of the most difficult of his career. He also said I only had a few days to live without the surgery.

Dr. Lee, Dr. Dan Hoft, and many others saved my life in 2013 when I was dying from a blood infection.

During this very difficult time, Steve Bannon was in charge at Breitbart.com. Steve, Larry Solov, and the late Mike Flynn (the writer) reached out to my assistant Andrea at the time and volunteered to keep The Gateway Pundit going until I was well enough to start writing again. Steve Bannon and my friends at Breitbart saved The Gateway Pundit.

Steve Bannon even ran a tribute for me on Breitbart News Sunday on SiriusXM, asking for prayers and support during my time of need. That was Breitbart.com. That was Steve Bannon.

Over the years, Steve has always been very kind, respectful, and generous to me. Steve and Larry awarded me the Breitbart Award for journalism in 2015 after my recovery.

On Thursday, a DC Court sentenced Steve Bannon to prison for four months starting on July 1st and lasting until the end of October 2024.

This happens to coincide with the US Presidential Election. And OBVIOUSLY, this is another way Democrats and DC elites are abusing power to rig the 2024 election for Joe Biden, a bumbling, ignorant fool, and Democrats.

We already saw this with Trump.

Now they are taking President Trump's top general off of the battle field for the four months before the election.

The wicked are stealing our country from us.

But, do not fret. The Lord promised us all:

Psalm 37: 12-29

"The wicked plot against the righteous and gnash their teeth at them; but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he knows their day is coming."

Please pray for Steve and his family. Please pray for this country.

I reached out to Steve's team tonight. They told me to spread the word to Steve's friends and supporters to continue watching The War Room.