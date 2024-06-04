Silicon Valley Elite Doug Leone Throws Support Behind Trump, Citing Concerns Over Country’s Direction Under Biden Regime

by
Credit: Getty Images

Billionaire venture capitalist Doug Leone, a partner at Sequoia Capital who helmed the firm until 2022, has announced his support for former President Donald Trump.

This comes as a stark reversal from Leone’s previous stance, as he joins the growing ranks of Silicon Valley power players throwing their weight behind Trump.

Leone’s shift in allegiance was revealed in a candid post on X, where he outlined his mounting concerns about the trajectory of our nation under the Biden regime.

“I have become increasingly worried about the general direction of our country, the state of our shattered immigration system, the ballooning deficit, and a series of foreign policy blunders,” Leone wrote.

“Therefore, I am supporting former President Trump in this coming election,” he added.

The Sequoia partner had previously withdrawn his support for Trump following the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill. He stated to Vox’s Recode that the former president’s conduct during the riots had caused him to lose “many of his supporters, including me,” per Business Insider.

However, in light of recent developments and growing disillusionment with Biden’s administration, Leone has chosen to re-endorse Trump. His decision underscores a broader trend within Silicon Valley’s elite circles, which are rallying behind Trump following his sham felony conviction.

