SICK: Texas Elementary School Teacher Caught Filming X-Rated Tapes Inside Classroom (VIDEO)

Credit: Libs of TikTok

A Texas elementary school teacher has been caught on tape filming X-rated videos inside her classroom and is now under investigation.

KHOU reported Thursday that the woman was a music teacher at Gray Elementary in Lamar Consolidated Independent School District in Fort Bend County. The school is located in Richmond, roughly 31 miles from Houston.

In the videos, the teacher is seen exposing her bare breasts and a** to a camera in one video inside the classroom. Another clip shows her exposing herself in a bathroom.

“This is me being crazy at work,” she says.

WATCH:

While the incident happened earlier this year, the videos only emerged on Wednesday, thanks to Libs of TikTok.

The unidentified woman resigned in February for “undisclosed reasons,” but the school district claims it wasn’t aware of these disgusting actions until the videos surfaced.

She told KHOU 11 News that she had made a big mistake, which she regrets.

‘It was a poor judgment on my part,” the teacher said. “I would never do it again.”

The woman claimed that the footage was intended for an ex-boyfriend and not for general public consumption.

At this point, the woman has not been charged with any crime. KHOU legal analyst Carmen Roe says the former teacher was not necessarily criminal.

The former teacher told the outlet that she stepped down from Lamar CISD for reasons unrelated to the video. She hopes her career and reputation are not permanently impacted.

KHOU also revealed she has filed a police report for possible revenge porn.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

