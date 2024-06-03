Sick: Masked Protestors Hold ‘Kill Hostages Now’ and ‘They’re Not Coming Home’ Messages at Solemn NYC Israel Day Parade As Families of Captives March

Today’s Israel Day Parade in New York City was marred by hate-filled and hate-fueled pro-Hamas protestors, including one man who carried a sign reading “Kill Hostages Now.”

The protestor covered his face in a black mask and wore a Palestinian flag as a cape.

The man taunted marchers, which included family members of hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

Another protestor, also conveniently covering her face so as not to be recognized for her vile behavior, held up her phone with the message, “They’re not coming home,” spelled out.

“They” include the Bibas family and their two young sons. In February, the Israeli military shared a video of Hamas monsters kidnapping Yarden Bibas and his wife Shiri along with their two red-haired babies, Ariel and Kfir.

Kfir turned one in captivity in January.

Pure evil.

Imagine being so very evil as to hold a sign that reads “kill hostages now” This is New York City pic.twitter.com/HlfrIEB4wd — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 2, 2024

At what point will you all realize this isn’t a game? These people want Jews dead. @ParmisLJavan & @VividProwess pic.twitter.com/zrnwWpghbX — Tamar Schwarzbard (@TSchwarzbard) June 2, 2024

While it is unclear exactly how many hostages remain in the hands of the barbaric monsters, Israeli officials believe 128 hostages taken in the October 7 attacks remain in Gaza and that at least 34 of them are dead.