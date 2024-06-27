Brave Driver Exposes ‘Human Trafficking’ Operation After Spotting a Body Part Sticking Out of Budget Truck on Atlanta Freeway

Disclaimer: The Gateway Pundit is actively seeking additional details on this story, as information remains limited at this time. We have already contacted the police department as we are committed to providing accurate and timely updates as more facts become available.

An Atlanta resident has exposed a horrifying human trafficking operation in broad daylight.

Langston Proper, the brave driver, noticed something strange while driving on an Atlanta freeway and took decisive action that ultimately saved numerous children from a grim fate. The incident happened five days ago.

Proper was driving when he noticed what appeared to be a hand or some other body part sticking out from a Budget rental truck.

Trusting his instincts, he immediately contacted law enforcement and followed the truck.

This was not a scene from a Hollywood thriller but a grim reality unfolding on the streets of Atlanta. The truck was later discovered to be part of a human trafficking operation.

The driver of the truck was reportedly arrested thanks to Proper’s quick thinking and decisive action.

Langston Proper took to Facebook to share his harrowing experience:

“[Human trafficking] is real… I followed them from midtown Atlanta all the way to [Gwinett County] almost damn near to [Lake Lanier]. My ancestors and GOD said don’t stop, give in or give up. Stay with them, we will guide you and protect you along the way! We must bring awareness to this matter…I need your help guys, human trafficking is a major thing here in the city of Atlanta.”

A friend of Langston’s on Facebook, Ta’Coy Jarmaine, claimed that they are now receiving death threats due to their involvement in exposing this operation.

“Side note! Me and my boyfriend is the ones in the viral video of the people in the budget truck! The video keeps being deleted and death threats! We’re both trying to navigate the situation… Either Way Shouldn’t no kid be in the back of a truck in 100+weather so [I don’t know]! We know it has legs of its own now it create awareness & is as people to be aware! And conversation”

The Gateway Pundit cannot confirm the relationship between Jarmaine and Proper at this time. We have reached out to both individuals for more details regarding the trafficking incident. Additionally, we have contacted the Atlanta Police Department and Gwinnett County Police for further information.

The video initially went viral after being shared by Raws Alert on X and some TikTok users.

WATCH:

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.