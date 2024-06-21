Shocking Moment: Professional Boxer Collapses Mid-Fight in Apparent Seizure During First Round of Team Combat League Match

Former world title challenger Tramaine Williams suffered an apparent seizure during his fight with Ryan Allen in a Team Combat League match.

The incident occurred in the first round of the match, which was part of the NYC Attitude vs. Las Vegas Hustle showcase on Thursday.

Williams, 31, who was representing the NYC Attitude team, suddenly froze with his right arm raised and then fell face-first onto the canvas, according to Sportskeeda.

“As the fight progressed, Allen landed a short straight right on Williams, who smothered the punch with ease. However, a delayed response from ‘The Mighty Midget’ was what horrified everyone, as Williams seemingly suffered an autonomic dysfunction that characterizes a seizure. The American’s body sank face-first into the canvas and Allen pulled back without landing any follow-up shots,” the news outlet reported.

Ryan Allen, Williams’ opponent, quickly stepped back and refrained from further engagement. The referee immediately intervened, waving off the fight and calling for immediate medical assistance.

Boxing manager Joseph Santos expressed his shock and concern, writing, “Never seen this happen before. Prayers up for Williams.”

Emergency medical personnel rushed to Williams’ aid, and he was quickly transported to the hospital.

Fortunately, Williams has since been released and took to Instagram to reassure his followers, according to the New York Post.

“Yes, I’m good,” he wrote. “The doctor said I was too dehydrated! I’m good though… Thank U.”

