SHOCK VIDEO: Drag Race Legend John Force in ICU After Car Explodes, Hits the Wall at 300 mph

Dramatic images show Drag race legend John Force’s car suffering an engine failure and exploding, subsequently hitting the wall at 300 mph in a fiery ball.

The veteran pilot was rushed to the ICU after the grave accident.

New York Post reported:

“Force, 75, was competing in the first round of Funny Car eliminations at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park on Sunday when his car exploded, causing his vehicle to slam into a “concrete guard wall” at 302 mph, John Force Racing revealed in a statement on X Monday.”

The Hall of Fame team says the crash happened during the crossing of the finish line, and it would have been caused caused by a ‘catastrophic engine failure’.

Force’s blue Chevrolet Camaro SS burst in flames right after crossing the finish line of the quarter-mile drag strip.

The burning vehicle rushed across the strip’s centerline, slamming into the concrete wall, bolting back across the track and colliding with the other wall.

“’After NHRA Safety Safari personnel extricated and stabilized the 16-time champion, he was transported by medical helicopter to a trauma hospital where he still was being observed and evaluated on Monday’, his team shared.

Doctors caring for the Southern California native have been “moving slowly in assessing the extent” of his injuries due to the ‘intensity of the impact’ the crash caused. ‘Medical staff will not provide a treatment and recovery timetable until a total evaluation is completed’.”

His daughter, drag race car driver champion Britanny Force, who was also competing at the event, is by his side at the hospital.

Force’s team will provide updates on the condition of the racing star in the coming days, while Virginia Motorsports Park officials are investigating what caused the horrendous wreck.

Force is a pillar in the NHRA circuit since 1978.

He has since won 157 titles and 16 season championships, and has been seriously injured before, in 2007 in a crash in Ennis, Texas.