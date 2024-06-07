School Crossing Guard Arrested in Pennsylvania for Giving Middle Schoolers Narcotics (VIDEO)

A school crossing guard in Pennsylvania was arrested for giving school children narcotics.

26-year-old Kiara Lee is accused of giving vapes and marijuana edibles to students at Penn Wood Middle School.

According to reports, Lee also allegedly smoked weed with the middle schoolers.

“School crossing guards epitomize the role of public servant. They are – quite literally – entrusted with the lives of our children and hold a position of sacred trust in communities across the Commonwealth and the country. For an individual to abuse that trust is deeply disturbing, and corrosive to the well-being of the entire community,” Delaware County District Attorney Stollsteimer said.

Fox 29 reported:

Kiara Lee, a 26-year-old crossing guard, is accused of distributing electronic cigarettes and substances containing marijuana to students at Penn Wood Middle School.

Officials say a student reported that Lee provided students with vapes several times, and frequently smoked marijuana with another student.

That student’s guardian confirmed that Lee had been giving her child vapes and marijuana edibles.

Text messages between Lee and the student also revealed their experiences after eating the edibles, according to authorities.

Lee is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and corruption of minors.