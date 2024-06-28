Sad Ending: Jill Biden Helps Dementia Joe Off Stage After Debate (Video)

This was the saddest moment of the evening: Jill Biden came over to husband Joe at the end of the debate. As President Trump walked away unaided, Jill took Joe by the hand and slowly led him as he stiffly took the few steps from the podium to the edge of the stage where she then helped Joe down the four or five stairs in front so he could talk with the CNN debate moderators, Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.

Update: Image posted by the Trump campaign’s Jason Miller:

Video clips posted by Greg Price.

OMFG Jill Biden had to lead Joe Biden off the debate stage. pic.twitter.com/lgzC9ZSt4K — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2024

Close up version shows Joe Biden clearly having trouble taking the first step. He swings a stiff leg down as Jill holds tight:

Zoomed in video of Jill Biden leading Joe off the debate stage. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/QJhkfetdWz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2024

The Biden campaign told reporters midway through the debate that Joe had been suffering from a cold the past few days. It was reported that while he was secluded the past week for debate prep at Camp David that Joe went through sessions where he stood for ninety-minutes to get him in shape for the debate.

NEW: Two sources familiar with the situation say “President Biden has a cold.” — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) June 28, 2024

Thursday morning, the Trump campaign posted a video warning that Joe’s frail condition could lead to Kamala Harris succeeding him in office:

Trump Campaign Releases New Ad — “Who Is Laughing Now” pic.twitter.com/eDnSJVUH6S — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 27, 2024

Former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki told MSNBC after the debate that a winning campaign does not send the vice president out to do spin right after the debate:

JEN PSAKI: “You don’t send the Vice President of the United States out if you won the debate, typically.” Said while the MSNBC chyron notes that Kamala Harris is coming up… pic.twitter.com/VSBm8lZiHD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2024

Harris also did debate cleanup on CNN, “It was a slow start.”