Rose Unplugged: American Arrested in Turks & Caicos Speaks Out, Issues Warning to Travelers (AUDIO)

GOP Congressman Guy Reschenthaler (PA) joined Rose Unplugged to issue a warning after an American citizen was detained in Turks and Caicos because he had ammunition in his luggage.

Bryan Hagerich, who was arrested in February, was facing 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition. He reportedly forgot he had hunting ammo in his travel bag when he arrived in Turks and Caicos, a Caribbean island with very strict gun laws.

Hagerich, a father of two, returned to the US late last month after a judge sentenced him to a suspended one-year sentence and a $6,700 fine.

Bryan Hagerich and Rep. Reschenthaler spoke with Rose Unplugged about the State Department’s lack of urgency and warned other Americans who may want to travel to Turks and Caicos.

Rep. Reschenthaler said there is an “anti-American sentiment” on the island.

