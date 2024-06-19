Rising Democrat Gov. Wes Moore Asked If He’s Ready to Replace Biden, Here’s His Full Response

Democrat Governor of Maryland Wes Moore recently joined Fox News and was asked if he plans to take over for Biden if the president cannot continue his campaign.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade told Moore, “People are floating your name as a possible President Biden replacement should the wheels come off come the August convention.”

Moore quickly responded, “I am full-throated in my support of President Biden.”

Kilmeade continued to ask, “What about if your name was offered as a possible replacement should something happen at the convention?”

Gov. Moore answered, “I think that President Biden is not just the nominee; President Biden is the best candidate for the presidency, and that’s why I’m supporting him.”

WATCH:

Brian Kilmeade asks Maryland Gov. Wes Moore if he’s “ready” to replace President Joe Biden on Dem ticket “should the wheels come off.” “How would you feel about that? Do you think you’re ready?” https://t.co/ryUAmsz3vf pic.twitter.com/OI0xAaSu38 — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) June 19, 2024

Per The New York Post:

Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore tried to stamp out speculation Wednesday that he could take over for President Biden as the party’s presidential nominee if the incumbent is unable to continue his campaign. “I am full-throated in my support of President Biden,” Moore told “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade, who had said that “people are floating your name as a possible President Biden replacement should the wheels come off come the August convention.” “When I was first inaugurated,” the governor went on, “we were 43rd in unemployment, now we have amongst the lowest unemployment rates in the entire country. We’ve been able to slash the homicide rates and the violent crime rates.” Moore, 45, stressed that he had worked in “partnership with the Biden administration” and said he was “excited” at the prospect of another four years with the 81-year-old president in the White House.

The left-leaning news outlet The Daily Beast recently wrote an article touting Wes Moore as a potential president.

LOOK:

Opinion: Gov. Wes Moore Is Driven, Charismatic—and Maybe America’s Future President https://t.co/ILf3sTkDqV pic.twitter.com/FL6Gr9Cxlh — R Saddler (@Politics_PR) June 18, 2024

Joe Biden previously referred to Governor Wes Moore as “boy.”

READ: