RFK Jr. Says He’s Open to The Idea of Replacing Biden on Democrat Ticket

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced he’s open to the idea of replacing Biden on the Democratic presidential ticket.

In an interview with News Nation, host Chris Cuomo said the Biden campaign is in “free fall” and that placing Kennedy as the Democratic nominee could really solve the party’s problems.

Cuomo asked Kennedy, “Would you be open to talking to them if they reached out to you?”

Kennedy responded, “Of course I would talk to them. It would put me on the ballot with nobody trying to get me off.”

On Thursday night, Kennedy hosted his own debate because he was not invited to CNN’s debate because he did not meet the network’s electorate threshold.

