The Revolution Eats Its Own: Pro-Hamas Agitators Crash and Block Philly Pride Parade While Confronting Angry LGBTQ Marchers (VIDEO)

An interesting and arguably amusing scene unfolded Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia during their annual Gay Pride Parade.

As CBS Philadelphia notes, the Philadelphia Pride March and Festival is one of the largest and most storied pride festivals in America. Today marks the 52nd anniversary of the city’s first Gay Pride Parade.

The march began near Washington Square Park in Center City and is scheduled to end in Philly’s Midtown Village neighborhood, aka the Gayborhood.

But pro-Hamas agitators decided to temporarily depart from bullying Jewish people and harass liberal gay marchers instead. Thus, an unusual scene of left-on-left fighting was witnessed in the public square.

In the video, you can see the marchers stunned and angry when they realize they cannot get past the wall of pro-Hamas clowns. One person with long hair starts arguing angrily with what appears to be one of the anti-Israel protesters before leaving in a huff.

The footage then shifts to the shabbily dressed pro-Hamas agitators, some who are wearing keffiyehs. One individual holds a microphone while shouting pro-Hamas chants, which some agitators repeat.

“Palestine will live forever!” he yells. “From the sea to the river!”

He and the crowd then chant “Free Palestine!” multiple times before breaking out into applause.

In the video, a handful of agitators are seen holding up a Progress Pride flag with the words “No Pride in Genocide.” A drum also bangs in the background.

One can assume the protesters are utterly clueless over how fundamentalist Muslim countries treat gay individuals.