Researchers Believe Underwater Sound Signals Could Solve Mystery of Missing Malaysian Airline Flight MH370

Researchers from Cardiff University believe underwater microphones could be the key to discovering the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was an international flight with 239 passengers that took off from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and was en route to Beijing, China, but tragically disappeared from all radar systems on March 8, 2014.

Now, ten years later, researchers from Cardiff University believe they have captured a signal from a hydrophone believed to be from the last seconds of the MH370 flight before it reportedly crashed into the Southern Indian Ocean.

Researchers from Cardiff University reported “violent” impacts in the ocean from a Boeing 777 aircraft can create “acoustic signatures” that reach hydrophones on the seabed.

Dr. Usama Kadri shared that overall, “Research into hydrophones hasn’t pinpointed MH370’s exact crash site but has highlighted the potential of hydroacoustic technology in solving this aviation mystery.”

MH370 Mystery: BREAKTHROUGH! Underwater Vibrations Point to Crash Site! Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 vanished in 2014. New research suggests underwater microphones picked up vibrations from the crash. These vibrations match the energy expected from a plane hitting the water.… pic.twitter.com/MIyTvOpf2z — Frontier India (@frontierindia) June 19, 2024

Per The Independent:

Signals from underwater microphones could be the key to finding missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 – a decade on from the biggest mystery in aviation history. Since its disappearance on 8 March 2014 while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, theories of what happened to MH370’s 239 passengers and crew have been extensively evaluated. Now, researchers from Cardiff University believe they have identified a signal from a hydrophone (underwater microphone) from the final stage of the aircraft’s journey in the Southern Indian Ocean. “Violent” ocean impacts, such as the crash of a Boeing 777-200 aircraft, create acoustic signatures that can travel across the water to hydrophones on the seabed. If the flight crashed at a speed of 200 metres a second, Cardiff researchers estimate that the crash would have released as much kinetic energy as a small earthquake.

Could underwater sound signals solve the mystery of missing MH370 plane? https://t.co/n2QkcHn9Fc pic.twitter.com/aOvqBVt6P1 — Independent Lifestyle (@IndyLife) June 18, 2024

In March, scientists reported that barnacles could give them a new clue about where MH370’s wreckage is located.

