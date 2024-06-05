Republicans AND Democrats Describe Biden’s Cognitive Decline in Shocking New Story: ‘Not the Same Person’

Joe Biden’s cognitive decline in recent years has been completely obvious to the American people, but Democrats and the media have tried very hard to gaslight the public.

People like Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre tried to sell the idea that behind closed doors, Biden was as mentally sharp as ever.

That narrative is slipping away quickly, the closer we get to the election.

In a shocking new story from the Wall Street Journal, Republicans and Democrats alike claim that Biden is not the man he once was. The WSJ story is behind a paywall, but the New York Post has details:

Biden showing signs of decline as pols, aides detail 81-year-old’s slipping cognitive fitness: ‘Not the same person’ President Biden’s cognitive decline is readily apparent and a concern for dozens who have interacted with the 81-year-old commander-in-chief in recent months, according to a shocking report Tuesday. Some of the more the 45 Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers interviewed by the Wall Street Journal described a president who spoke so softly during meetings that participants struggled to understand him. Others noted that Biden’s demeanor and grasp of policy details varied by the day and he frequently relied on notes and deferred to aides during conferences. “You couldn’t be there and not feel uncomfortable,” one person, who met with the president during critical negotiations over congressional funding for Ukraine aid in January, told the outlet… Biden would “ramble,” mumble and his ability to command the room varied from day to day during tense negotiations over raising the debt ceiling last May, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) recalled.

Again, none of this is news to the public. People have watched Biden over the last few years, amazed that Democrats and the media have tried to claim that the man is just fine. He is not fine.

Biden's brain malfunctions in real time (again) pic.twitter.com/NqQIq5lCmg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2024

It’s obvious to everyone that he is not all there.