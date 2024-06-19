Reporter Collapses During Live White House Press Briefing (VIDEO)

A young intern reporter for a national broadcast news network collapsed during a live press briefing, Fox News reported.

The press briefing was temporarily halted as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre rushed to check on the distressed individual.

“Hold on, did somebody pass out?” Jean-Pierre asked.

The White House medical staff quickly moved to provide aid.

After a brief interruption, Jean-Pierre returned to the podium while medical professionals attended to the collapsed intern.

“Sorry about that. Hopefully, she’s okay.”

A fellow reporter commented on the heat within the room, prompting Jean-Pierre to acknowledge, “You are correct. It is hot in here.”

NewsNation White House corresponded, “During today’s White House press briefing [Press Sec] stopped the briefing when a woman fainted in the back of the room. KJP immediately went to the back and got her water. A medical team came in. The woman is ok she got lightheaded I’m told and the briefing room is warm today.”

During today’s White House press briefing @PressSec stopped the briefing when a woman fainted in the back of the room. KJP immediately went to the back and got her water. A medical team came in. The woman is ok she got lightheaded I’m told and the briefing room is warm today. — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) June 18, 2024

WATCH: