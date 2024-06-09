REPORT: Luxury Tower Being Built on Skid Row in Los Angeles to House Homeless People – Will Include a Gym, Cafe and Art Studio

Cities across the country are dealing with a large increase in their homeless populations, but the problem in Los Angeles dwarfs other locations.

The city is reportedly building a new tower to house the homeless on the notorious ‘Skid Row’ which will feature one-bedroom and studio apartments, a gym, a cafe, an art studio and more.

While the city should be congratulated for trying to address the homeless problem, one has to wonder if this is really the best approach.

The Daily Mail reports:

Homeless people on LA’s Skid Row to move into swanky new tower block fit with a gym, café and art studio A multi-story tower block built on Los Angeles’s Skid Row, which is designed exclusively to house the homeless, is now open for leasing. The Weingart Towers is a 278-unit fully-furnished residential building that has a gym, soundproofed music room, television lounge, café, and an art studio inside. This month, the sprawling building is all set to become a ‘self-contained environment’ that will take in city-dwellers living on the streets. New residents will be able to enjoy the swanky amenities, as well as appliance-filled renovated kitchens and wall-mounted televisions inside their apartment units. The building, which was entirely funded by public sources, will also provide on-site case management and physical and mental health care – designed to help its new residents get their lives back on track. Out of the building’s 278 units, 40 are also reserved for veteran households.

Some people are skeptical about the plan.

Why are we incentivizing homelessness in CA, without requiring that they submit to mental heath treatment and/or drug rehab? This makes as much sense as giving out free unlimited healthcare to illegal immigrants. https://t.co/CfYe67h3LY — Bill Essayli (@billessayli) June 8, 2024

California is $279 billion in debt, but this is fine. https://t.co/kYKZ64lcLq — PensivePerson2 (@pensiveperson2) June 8, 2024

I’m going to become a homeless person just for the gym membership. https://t.co/hrjF6y80sg — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 8, 2024

It will be interesting to see if the city is able to keep up with maintaining the property.