REPORT: Embattled NJ Democrat Senator Bob Menendez Files Papers to Run for Another Term – As an Independent

Back in March, Senator Bob Menendez who is under investigation for corruption, said he would not seek reelection in November. In May, Menendez got a bit more specific and said that he would not seek the Democrat nomination to run for reelection.

Now we know that Menendez was just playing word games, because he just filed papers to run for reelection as an Independent.

Despite facing multiple damning allegations of corruption, this guy just can’t let go of his position. He wants to keep his job as a senator and all of the perks that come with it.

The Hill reports:

Menendez files independent bid for Senate seat Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) filed to run for another term in the Senate as an independent on Monday, as his federal bribery trial continues. Menendez had announced in March that he would not seek the Democratic nomination for his Senate seat but left the door open to possibly pursuing an independent run. The longtime senator is facing numerous charges in a wide-ranging corruption case in which prosecutors allege he and his wife accepted bribes in exchange for favors for three businessmen. Menendez, who has pleaded not guilty, submitted his paperwork for the independent bid one day before New Jersey’s Tuesday deadline for candidates… Menendez seemed likely to seek and win another term in office as the Democratic nominee heading into the fall but received widespread calls to resign from his office after he and his wife were accused of accepting more than $600,000 in bribes from the businessmen.

He apparently doesn’t even have a staff.

"The New Jersey Globe has confirmed that Menendez has no campaign staff and is managing his own race"https://t.co/IYgfVbyLvy — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 3, 2024

This decision could potentially damage the Democrats in New Jersey.

For the first time in a long time, New Jersey Republicans MIGHT have a shot at winning a U.S. Senate seat… And they would have "Gold Bar" Bob Menendez to thank for it: https://t.co/IftODebL5n — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) June 4, 2024

Why are so many people in the Senate so reluctant to let go of their jobs? Are the perks really that good?