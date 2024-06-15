Reparations Committee in Oakland, California Wants $5 Million in Tax Dollars – Just to Come Up With a Plan

Oakland, California is falling apart at the seams. Crime in the city is through the roof and there are parts of town that look like something out of a Mad Max movie, yet they are putting together a slavery reparations committee.

California never had slavery, but that isn’t even the most absurd aspect of this story. The craziest part is that the committee wants $5 million dollars in taxpayer funds just to come up with a plan for reparations.

Where do they suppose this money is going to come from? The city is losing profitable businesses left and right due to the utter lawlessness that has become the new normal.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Oakland Reparations Committee Wants $5 Million From Taxpayers—Just To Come Up With a Plan A California Bay Area committee appointed to design racism reparations for black residents wants two years and $5 million just to write a plan. The reparations panel for Alameda County, whose largest city is Oakland, made this demand late last month, San Francisco’s NPR affiliate reported, ahead of its looming July deadline to outline how local taxpayers should make their amends. The committee, created in March 2023 with a $51,000 budget, did not meet until last November. The committee’s chair is Debra Gore-Mann, the president of a left-wing Oakland-based group called the Greenlining Institute that lobbies the California legislature to subsidize utilities and low-carbon energy, and pushes for “race-aware” and “race-based” tech and banking policies. The funding request comes months after California’s most ambitious reparations plans have crashed and burned amid state and local budget woes.

Here’s the reality. There is no money for this.

Oakland Reparations Committee Wants $5 Million From Taxpayers—Just To Come Up With a Plan: A California Bay Area committee appointed to design racism reparations for black residents wants two years and $5 million just to write a plan. The reparations… https://t.co/Fhhuix1tTD pic.twitter.com/Kd9HUfEuy2 — Binturong (@NWMNBint) June 14, 2024

You can’t hand out millions to residents when you can’t even stop businesses from fleeing the city.

(Image:Source)