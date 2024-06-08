Rep. Thomas Massie Offers Solution to Stop Steve Bannon’s Imprisonement: ‘It’s Up to Speaker Mike Johnson’

Representative Thomas Massie has stepped forward with a proposition that could potentially halt Steve Bannon’s impending imprisonment.

His plan involves urging Speaker Mike Johnson to rescind the congressional subpoena issued against Bannon and to formally disavow what he refers to as the “J6 witch hunt.”

This development follows a recent decision by a Washington, D.C. judge to deny Bannon’s appeal, mandating him to surrender to prison by July 1.

The decision, handed down by United States District Court Judge Carl Nichols, rejected Bannon’s plea to stay his sentence while he prepares to take his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Bannon’s conviction was based on his noncompliance with a subpoena from the sham House committee investigating the events of January 6, an act he defended by citing President Trump’s assertion of executive privilege.

Bannon’s staunch refusal to provide documents was supported by arguments that such executive privileges have been upheld for over 250 years, tracing back to the presidency of George Washington.

Mike Davis, a former clerk for Justice Gorsuch and a regular on Bannon’s show “War Room,” emphasized last month, “Presidents must receive candid advice from their advisors without the fear of congressional repercussions or imprisonment.”

In response to this situation, Rep. Massie suggested that Speaker Mike Johnson could play a pivotal role in preventing Bannon’s imprisonment.

He wrote on social media, “Mike Johnson, Why don’t we rescind the Congressional subpoena for Steve Bannon and officially repudiate the J6 committee by a vote of Congress?”

In another post, Massie urged Americans to voice their concerns to Johnson directly. He commented, “#1. He’s not going to do it just because it’s a good idea. He has to hear from Americans. You can stay on the couch, just pick up your phone and dial.”

He also criticized Johnson for cancelling a workday in DC at Pelosi’s request due to the D-Day anniversary, saying, “#2. We only worked in DC for 3 days this week. Johnson canceled today because Pelosi asked him to due to D-day anniversary.”