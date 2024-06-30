Rep. Matt Gaetz Points Out CNN’s Dana Bash Used Hand Signals During Debate (VIDEO)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) recently shared a video that shows CNN’s Dana Bash giving hand signals during the Trump-Biden debate.

In a post on X, Gaetz shared the video and wrote, “Dana Bash, what are you doing?”

In the video, Bash, who moderated the debate, can be seen pointing to her right in the direction of Joe Biden.

Many users on X, speculated that Bash’s move was to alert Biden that it was his turn to speak.

WATCH:

Watch CNN anchor give Biden hand signals .

Telling Brain dead Biden where to look

Pathetic pic.twitter.com/NXeYJcO5pA — TacoBill’s Pic of the Day (@JerseyBillz) June 28, 2024

In a later post, Gaetz shared, “A source at CNN has informed me that CNN believes Dana was signaling Trump to keep the debate moving early on.”

Gaetz continued, “I hope Dana can provide direct clarity on this.”

“The moderators were very fair in this debate,” added Gaetz.

LOOK:

I have been informed by a source at CNN that CNN believes Dana was signaling Trump to keep the debate moving early on. I hope Dana can provide direct clarity on this. The moderators were very fair in this debate. This was just a curious moment that shouldn’t overshadow an… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 30, 2024

Before the debate, many conservatives believed CNN would be lopsided during the debate, but Fox News’ Sean Hannity gave credit to Dana Bash and Jake Tapper for being “fair.”

Per Mediate: